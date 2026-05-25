ETV Bharat / state

At Least 6 People Killed In Triple Vehicle Crash On Mumbai-Agra Highway

The bus that was involved in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: At least six people were killed, and several were injured in a triple vehicle collision near the Laling Ghat in Dhule district on the Mumbai-Agra Highway early Monday, police said.

Meanwhile, 26 injured passengers have been shifted to the Hire Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The chain of collision began with a sand dumper hitting a truck.

Following the initial crash, toll plaza staff and a patrolling team arrived at the scene and began extricating the injured. In the meantime, a speeding passenger bus slammed violently into the already wrecked truck and dumper, killing a toll plaza employee along with five others on the spot.