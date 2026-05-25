At Least 6 People Killed In Triple Vehicle Crash On Mumbai-Agra Highway
The chain of collision began with a sand dumper hitting a truck, followed by a passenger bus.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Mumbai: At least six people were killed, and several were injured in a triple vehicle collision near the Laling Ghat in Dhule district on the Mumbai-Agra Highway early Monday, police said.
Meanwhile, 26 injured passengers have been shifted to the Hire Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The chain of collision began with a sand dumper hitting a truck.
Following the initial crash, toll plaza staff and a patrolling team arrived at the scene and began extricating the injured. In the meantime, a speeding passenger bus slammed violently into the already wrecked truck and dumper, killing a toll plaza employee along with five others on the spot.
The 26 injured people in the accident have been immediately admitted to the Dhule District Hospital for treatment. Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site by the police and the administration, and traffic was disrupted for some time due to the mishap.
The injured individuals in the accident were immediately admitted to the Dhule District Hospital for treatment. 26 injured passengers were later shifted to the Hire Accident Hospital in Dhule.
Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene, conducted by the police and administrative authorities; traffic was disrupted for some time due to the accident. According to officials, the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and the police are conducting further investigations.
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