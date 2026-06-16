ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder Shocks Prayagraj: Three Elderly Family Members Found Dead

Prayagraj: Three members of the same family were allegedly murdered in Kukurkatwa village under the Meja police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Tuesday. The victims, all elderly family members, were found dead outside their home on Tuesday morning, triggering a large-scale police investigation.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Shyam Lal Gupta (65), Amravati Devi (around 60) and Indravati Devi (around 60). All three bore serious head injuries, indicating they were attacked with a heavy object. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were killed after being struck on the head with a blunt object.

"Three members of the same family in Kukurkatwa village under the Meja police station area were murdered. The deceased have been identified as Shyam Lal alias Kallu, his wife and another female member of the family. According to preliminary information, all three were killed by being hit on the head with a heavy object," the officer said.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Ajay Pal Sharma, DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav and local police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. A forensic team and dog squad were also deployed to examine the crime scene and collect evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to villagers, most family members work outside Uttar Pradesh, and only a few relatives are staying at the house. Amravati Devi's husband reportedly works in Rajasthan, while Indravati Devi's husband had passed away earlier. Shyam Lal Gupta was a senior member of the family.