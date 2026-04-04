Triple Murder In Nanded: Gang Rivalry Turns Deadly Near D-Mart In Nanded
A gang rivalry in Nanded led to a triple murder, including a hospital killing, triggering panic and raising serious law and order concerns.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Nanded: In a shocking turn of events, a notorious shooter who had arrived to target a rival in an ongoing gang feud was himself killed. The incident took place near a D-Mart in Nanded in Maharashtra, around midnight on Friday, sparking panic in the area.
Members of the Sai Lala gang, Shahbaz and Arbaaz, attacked Arjit Singh with swords and daggers, killing him on the spot.
However, in a retaliatory attack by Arijit's associate, Shahbaz was also killed instantly. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. In a further escalation, Arijit Singh's brother entered the emergency ward of the government hospital at Vishnupuri and brutally killed Arbaaz, spreading fear across the locality.
Police have registered murder cases against both groups and taken some accused into custody. Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Kumar visited the spot and reviewed the situation. Tense calm prevails in the city, and security has been tightened, said Police Inspector Santosh Tambe.
Triple Murder In Violent Gang War
According to information received, a dispute had occurred a few days ago between Arijit Singh, alias Ajay Singh and Shahbaz. On Friday night, Arijit Singh was returning on a Bullet motorcycle with friends after watching a movie when Shahbaz and his associates tracked and attacked him.
A fierce clash broke out between the two groups, with swords and daggers drawn. In the attack, both Arijit Singh and Shahbaz were killed on the spot.
The injured were taken to the government hospital in Vishnupuri for treatment. However, the violence did not end there. Arijit's brother stormed into the emergency ward and attacked Arbaaz, brutally killing him. The incident further escalated the situation and raised serious concerns over law and order.
Weapons Seized, Probe Underway
In this case, three people, including Syed Avez and Mohammad Arbaaz, have died. Police have seized three motorcycles, daggers, and other weapons from the spot. Teams from Bhagyanagar police station, the local crime branch, the forensic unit, and the dog squad have reached the site and launched an investigation.
Tense Calm In City
Police Inspector Santosh Tambe said murder cases have been registered against both groups, and some accused have been detained. SP Avinash Kumar has assessed the situation at the scene. Tense calm continues in the city, with heightened police deployment to prevent further violence.
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