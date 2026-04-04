ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Nanded: Gang Rivalry Turns Deadly Near D-Mart In Nanded

Nanded: In a shocking turn of events, a notorious shooter who had arrived to target a rival in an ongoing gang feud was himself killed. The incident took place near a D-Mart in Nanded in Maharashtra, around midnight on Friday, sparking panic in the area.

Members of the Sai Lala gang, Shahbaz and Arbaaz, attacked Arjit Singh with swords and daggers, killing him on the spot.

However, in a retaliatory attack by Arijit's associate, Shahbaz was also killed instantly. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. In a further escalation, Arijit Singh's brother entered the emergency ward of the government hospital at Vishnupuri and brutally killed Arbaaz, spreading fear across the locality.

Police have registered murder cases against both groups and taken some accused into custody. Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Kumar visited the spot and reviewed the situation. Tense calm prevails in the city, and security has been tightened, said Police Inspector Santosh Tambe.

Triple Murder In Violent Gang War

According to information received, a dispute had occurred a few days ago between Arijit Singh, alias Ajay Singh and Shahbaz. On Friday night, Arijit Singh was returning on a Bullet motorcycle with friends after watching a movie when Shahbaz and his associates tracked and attacked him.