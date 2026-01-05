ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Delhi: Man Kills His Mother Brother And Sister

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from the Laxmi Nagar area of ​​East Delhi, where a young man brutally murdered his own mother, brother, and sister. The triple murder took place in a house under the jurisdiction of the Laxmi Nagar police station. After committing the crime, the accused did not flee but instead went directly to the police station and surrendered.

A police team immediately rushed to the scene, and the sight inside the room left the officers stunned. Preliminary police investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. However, the exact motive for the murders is still unclear. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhaniya, the 26-year-old man, Yashveer, came to the Laxmi Nager police station and confessed to strangling three of his family members. It was later learned that the man was facing financial difficulties and was mentally disturbed, and while this came out in the preliminary investigation, other motives behind the murders are also being investigated.