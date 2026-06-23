ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Triple Murder: Woman Kills Parents, Sister With Boyfriend's Help After Argument Over Live-in Relationship

The murders took place at Sai Green Homes Apartment in Dominic Layout in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A woman and her boyfriend who were in a live-in relationship fled their rented residence after killing her mother, father and younger sibling in the city on Monday night.

Bengaluru Police said the woman's family, which had objected to her inter-faith relationship, visited her on Saturday and was staying with her when they were attacked.

The incident was reported at Sai Green Homes Apartment in Dominic Layout in Sigehalli. Police identified the deceased as Somasunder (52), Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19).

Somasunder's elder daughter Shwetha and her boyfriend Kenneth fled the scene after the attack. A murder case has been registered at the K.R. Puram police and a search for the accused is underway.

According to preliminary investigation, Kenneth and Shwetha had moved into Sai Green Homes Apartment two months ago despite the objections raised by Shwetha's parents.

On Saturday, the woman's parents and her younger sister visited her at her residence. At around 7.30 pm, an argument broke out between the parents and Shwetha.