Bengaluru Triple Murder: Woman Kills Parents, Sister With Boyfriend's Help After Argument Over Live-in Relationship
According to police, Kenneth and Shwetha had been living together for the past two months, and Shwetha's parents opposed the relationship.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST|
Updated : June 23, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: A woman and her boyfriend who were in a live-in relationship fled their rented residence after killing her mother, father and younger sibling in the city on Monday night.
Bengaluru Police said the woman's family, which had objected to her inter-faith relationship, visited her on Saturday and was staying with her when they were attacked.
The incident was reported at Sai Green Homes Apartment in Dominic Layout in Sigehalli. Police identified the deceased as Somasunder (52), Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19).
Somasunder's elder daughter Shwetha and her boyfriend Kenneth fled the scene after the attack. A murder case has been registered at the K.R. Puram police and a search for the accused is underway.
According to preliminary investigation, Kenneth and Shwetha had moved into Sai Green Homes Apartment two months ago despite the objections raised by Shwetha's parents.
On Saturday, the woman's parents and her younger sister visited her at her residence. At around 7.30 pm, an argument broke out between the parents and Shwetha.
The wordy duel culminated with Shwetha and Kenneth attacking the visitors with a sharp object. While Muthulakshmi and Supriya died on the spot, the neighbours rescued Somasunder and admitted him to a hospital in the vicinity. He succumbed to the injuries shortly after, said a police official privy to the investigation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Veer Bahadur, a security guard at the apartment, said, Shwetha introduced her parents and sister who had come from their village and took them inside with her. "Her father left for the village on the same night."
Bahadur said Shwetha's father came back on Monday evening. As usual, Shwetha went out for her evening walk and returned home.
The incident must have happened after that, he said, adding that he got to know about the murders at around 9 pm.
Whitefield division DCP, Saidulu Adavath, said the deceased had come to the flat where the accused had been living for two months, corroborating what the guard said. During their stay, a verbal altercation took place and turned violent.
"Somasunder, Muthulakshmi and Supriya were stabbed with a deadly weapon. Special police teams have been formed to find the accused, who are currently absconding. The exact reason will be known only after the arrest of the accused," the DCP said.
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