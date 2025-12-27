ETV Bharat / state

Tripartite Dialogue Held As Assam Govt Moves To Restore Peace In West Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: In a move to bring peace to the boiling Karbi Anglong over the land rights and encroachment issue, tripartite talks took place in the capital on Friday between the state government, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and the leadership of the various Karbi tribal groups.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and representatives of various Karbi organisations, including protest leader Litson Rongphar were among those who were present.

The talks were held after the state government agreed to engage with protesting groups demanding eviction of alleged illegal encroachments on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land in Kheroni.

Following the first round of talks, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that some key steps had been taken to deal with the issue that has created an uproar in the hilly districts and further talks will be held on January 16 or 17 next year.

“The VGR and PGR land matter is pending before the Gauhati High Court, but the Autonomous Council has not yet filed its affidavit. It was decided that the Council will submit its affidavit before January 5. The Karbi community will also place its documents before the court, and the state government will seek early disposal of the case,” Sarma said.