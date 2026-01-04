ETV Bharat / state

Trio Fires Gunshots Inside Achanakmar Tiger Reserve; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Mungeli: Three youths were arrested for firing gunshots in the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve here and circulating the video of the act on social media, officials said. A fourth accused in the case is absconding. The firing incident is said to have occurred four or five days ago.

Firing In Core Area Of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

The incident is believed to have taken place in the core area of the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. The exact date of the incident has not yet been revealed. The Forest Department and the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve management team are investigating the matter.

According to officials, initial investigations revealed that four armed youths in a private vehicle not only entered the core area with weapons but also fired shots there and made a video, which they then circulated on social media platforms. After taking note of the video, the Forest Department arrested four youths in connection with the incident. One accused is reportedly absconding.