Trio Fires Gunshots Inside Achanakmar Tiger Reserve; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
The trio filmed the act on camera and circulated it on social media prompting the police to arrest them on complaint by the Forest Department.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Mungeli: Three youths were arrested for firing gunshots in the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve here and circulating the video of the act on social media, officials said. A fourth accused in the case is absconding. The firing incident is said to have occurred four or five days ago.
Firing In Core Area Of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve
The incident is believed to have taken place in the core area of the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. The exact date of the incident has not yet been revealed. The Forest Department and the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve management team are investigating the matter.
According to officials, initial investigations revealed that four armed youths in a private vehicle not only entered the core area with weapons but also fired shots there and made a video, which they then circulated on social media platforms. After taking note of the video, the Forest Department arrested four youths in connection with the incident. One accused is reportedly absconding.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ajit Das, Aniket Maurya, and Vikrant Vaishnav. Two air rifles and a Tata Safari vehicle have also been seized from them. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. A barrier guard has been removed from his post in this case, while a ranger has been issued a notice.
U.K. Ganeshan, Deputy Director, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve said that as soon as they received information about the video, they arrested three youths with the help of the police.
“Two air rifles and a Tata Safari vehicle have been seized from the arrested youths. The search for a minor is underway. A barrier guard has been removed from his post in this case. A notice has been issued to the ranger of the concerned range," Ganeshan said.
The firing incident has raised questions about the security of wild animals at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve.
Read More: