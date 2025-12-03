ETV Bharat / state

Trio Arrested In Rs 95 Lakh Cryptocurrency Fraud Case In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Police have arrested three cybercriminals in a case related to duping a man of Rs 95.50 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Divulging details in the case, Jaipur South DCP, Rajarshi Raj stated that the complainant, a resident of Jotdawala (Sanganer), had filed a complaint at the Sanganer Sadar police station. In the complaint, he stated that he was lured into investing in cryptocurrency (USDT) through social media. The victim said that he was tricked into depositing a total of Rs 95.50 lakh in multiple installments.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Sahanpuri (Alwar), Abhishek Gurjar, a resident of Mohana Ki Dhani (Jaipur), and Nahid Khan, a resident of Jhotwara (Jaipur).