Trio Arrested In Rs 95 Lakh Cryptocurrency Fraud Case In Rajasthan
The trio was arrested following a complaint by the victim, who said he was duped of Rs 95.50 lakh on pretext of cryptocurrency investment.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Jaipur: Police have arrested three cybercriminals in a case related to duping a man of Rs 95.50 lakh on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
Divulging details in the case, Jaipur South DCP, Rajarshi Raj stated that the complainant, a resident of Jotdawala (Sanganer), had filed a complaint at the Sanganer Sadar police station. In the complaint, he stated that he was lured into investing in cryptocurrency (USDT) through social media. The victim said that he was tricked into depositing a total of Rs 95.50 lakh in multiple installments.
Following the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Sahanpuri (Alwar), Abhishek Gurjar, a resident of Mohana Ki Dhani (Jaipur), and Nahid Khan, a resident of Jhotwara (Jaipur).
The police team led by Sanganer Sadar Police Station Officer Anil Jaiman while investigating the bank accounts in which the money was deposited, found that one of these accounts turned out to be in the Indian Overseas Bank. The account is operating in the name of Jitendra, a resident of Sahanpuri (Alwar), one of the accused in the case.
During interrogation, Jitendra told police that he had sold his account to Abhishek Gurjar and Nahid Khan. Initial investigations revealed that both accused had received the fraudulent funds into Jitendra's account. Further investigation into the case is going on.
