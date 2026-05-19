ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Repoll, Trinamool's Falta Candidate Jahangir Khan Pulls Out

Falta: Trinamool Congress's Falta assembly constituency candidate Jahangir Khan on Tuesday pulled out of the re-election, scheduled for May 21, welcoming the special package announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the development of the area.

"I am the son of Falta, and I want the area to be at peace and grow. The CM has announced a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I have decided to move away from the re-polling process in the constituency," he told reporters.

However, sources in the Election Commission said since Khan did not formally withdraw his nomination by the stipulated deadline, the election will proceed as scheduled in accordance with the rules, and his name will appear beside the party symbol on the EVM.

The surprise move by Khan — who had recently asserted that he would not bow his head under any pressure by terming him as 'Pushpa' against the EC-appointed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma — has created a political stir across Falta.