Ahead Of Repoll, Trinamool's Falta Candidate Jahangir Khan Pulls Out
He said the decision was taken after CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a special package for the development of Falta, by Papri Chatterjee and Subhajeet Das.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Falta: Trinamool Congress's Falta assembly constituency candidate Jahangir Khan on Tuesday pulled out of the re-election, scheduled for May 21, welcoming the special package announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the development of the area.
"I am the son of Falta, and I want the area to be at peace and grow. The CM has announced a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I have decided to move away from the re-polling process in the constituency," he told reporters.
However, sources in the Election Commission said since Khan did not formally withdraw his nomination by the stipulated deadline, the election will proceed as scheduled in accordance with the rules, and his name will appear beside the party symbol on the EVM.
The surprise move by Khan — who had recently asserted that he would not bow his head under any pressure by terming him as 'Pushpa' against the EC-appointed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma — has created a political stir across Falta.
A section of political observers says this strategy may have been adopted to reduce political conflict in Falta and to project a message focused on development. However, another section claims that such an announcement two days before the re-election could be a decision taken under political pressure.
Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh asked whether an atmosphere of fear had actually been created there. "Even if such an atmosphere did exist, why would Khan be intimidated remains a significant question. Why would Pushpa be afraid? He won't simply bow down. The area falls under the Diamond Harbour Model. Abhishek Banerjee had secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary constituency, and he must have analysed the matter seriously. He is the best person to speak on this matter," Ghosh added.
Political observers believe Ghosh's remarks have only fuelled speculation surrounding the issue.
Re-election was ordered in the Falta assembly segment, where polling was held in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29, following allegations of large-scale electoral malpractices.
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