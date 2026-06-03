ETV Bharat / state

'Trinamool's Condition Has Become Just Like Falta': Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Taunts the Opposition Party

Tarakeswar: Taking aim at the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that their political clout and influence had been greatly reduced due to their present organisational state and compared it to Falta.

Adhikari was responding to a low turnout of elected officials in the protest sit-in organised by the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Dharmatala's "Y-Channel" in Kolkata. This demonstration was held in protest against violence that followed the election results and the recruitment of TMC members by rival parties.

During a press conference at the Tarakeswar protest rally, Adhikari fired a pointed shot regarding the low turnout the the rally location. "What an abysmal situation! Only three MPs and six MLAs attended," Adhikari remarked.

"The condition of the party is now similar to Falta itself," he joked. Political analysts felt that poor turnout at the rally location demonstrated that there was a deep divide within the TMC after its recent election defeat. While the party claims that it has 78 MLAs in its ranks, only about 15 members of Parliament (MPs and MLAs combined) showed up to support the TMC leader in her fight.