Trinamool Rift Deepens As Sovandeb Moves Division Bench Over Ritabrata's Leader Of Opposition Status
The court noted 58 out of the 80 TMC MLAs consented to the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition, writes Manas Naskar
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has appealed to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, challenging an order passed by a single bench regarding the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.
On Thursday, Justice Krishna Rao ruled that there were insufficient grounds to grant a stay on the Assembly Speaker's decision—a stay sought by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The court noted that 58 out of the 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs had consented to the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition and Sandipan Saha as the chief whip.
On the other hand, questions have been raised regarding the letter issued by the Trinamool Congress's general secretary. Furthermore, the party's decision to expel these two MLAs has become a matter of litigation in the Alipore Court, which has issued a stay order on the expulsion until June 30.
Given these circumstances, Justice Krishna Rao declined to interfere with the decision of West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu. He directed all parties to submit affidavits supporting their respective positions and announced that the next hearing would take place on July 28. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has now filed a case with the division bench challenging this order.
It is worth noting that the Trinamool Congress won 80 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. The party had initially announced Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as its legislative party leader. Under standard norms, he was expected to become the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. However, allegations of signature forgery regarding Sovandeb's election surfaced, prompting two Trinamool MLAs — Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha — to lodge a complaint with the Assembly Speaker.
Subsequently, defying the party's directive, 58 Trinamool MLAs selected Ritabrata Banerjee as their legislative party leader and submitted a proposal to that effect to the Speaker. The Speaker then recognised Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition, a move that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay challenged by filing a case in the Calcutta High Court. The Calcutta High Court declined to stay the Speaker's decision in that case, and consequently, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has moved the court.
Furthermore, the veteran MLA from the Ballygunge constituency had previously filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking an explanation for why he was not granted this recognition even after the formation of the 18th Legislative Assembly in West Bengal and the conclusion of its first session. It remains unclear whether he has received any response to that application.