ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Rift Deepens As Sovandeb Moves Division Bench Over Ritabrata's Leader Of Opposition Status

Kolkata: Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has appealed to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, challenging an order passed by a single bench regarding the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

On Thursday, Justice Krishna Rao ruled that there were insufficient grounds to grant a stay on the Assembly Speaker's decision—a stay sought by Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The court noted that 58 out of the 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs had consented to the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition and Sandipan Saha as the chief whip.

On the other hand, questions have been raised regarding the letter issued by the Trinamool Congress's general secretary. Furthermore, the party's decision to expel these two MLAs has become a matter of litigation in the Alipore Court, which has issued a stay order on the expulsion until June 30.

Given these circumstances, Justice Krishna Rao declined to interfere with the decision of West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu. He directed all parties to submit affidavits supporting their respective positions and announced that the next hearing would take place on July 28. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has now filed a case with the division bench challenging this order.