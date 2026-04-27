ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Offered Me Rs 2 Cr To Withdraw: CPI-M's Sabina Yasmin, Who Lost Her Daughter To Post-Poll Violence

Kolkata: Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district is among the most closely watched constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections. It was in Kaliganj, during the last bye-election, that a nine-year-old girl, Tamanna, lost her life in a bomb blast. Now, Tamanna's mother, Sabina Yasmin, has been brought to the electoral fray by the CPI-M.

Alifa Ahmed, the person whose victory procession witnessed bombing that killed Tamanna, is once again the Trinamool candidate. Political analysts believe that, alongside various infrastructural and developmental issues, the tragic death of Tamanna will play a decisive role in this year's election in the Kaliganj constituency.

Tamanna's mother, who had never been involved in politics earlier, tells ETV Bharat about the objectives driving her campaign. She alleged that about 15 days ago, she received a phone call offering her a sum of Rs two crore to withdraw from the electoral contest. Here's the excerpts of the interview.

ETV Bharat: Many in Trinamool Congress say your candidacy is not a significant factor. Many are apprehensive that a split in the Muslim vote could end up benefiting the BJP here.

Sabina Yasmin: If that is the case then I have just one thing to say. If the Trinamool Congress truly believes that my candidacy has benefited the BJP, then why did the Trinamool offer me a sum of Rs 2 crore? Just about 15 days ago, I received a phone call telling me, "Step aside from the race, and you will be given Rs 2 crore." I was even promised a job along with it. A leader from the Nadia district itself called and made this offer to me. If the Trinamool's high command had not authorised this, would the district-level leadership dared to call me? However, I am not attaching much importance to that matter. On the contrary, those phone offers have only served to strengthen my resolve in this fight. They seem to think they will be defeated by "Tamanna's mother" else why would they attempt to buy me off? But they have forgotten that "Tamanna's mother" is not for sale.

Sabina Yasmin campaigning in Kaliaganj (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: What are the key issues you are highlighting in your campaign? Is it Trinamool's misrule and corruption, or is it the death of your daughter?

Sabina Yasmin: I simply must secure justice for my daughter. Furthermore, the state of our education and healthcare is abysmal. Schools are on the verge of closure, with some barely functioning with just a handful of students. My priority is to ensure that these schools are reopened and that they function properly, staffed by qualified teachers. That is what I am striving for. I also want to ensure that our hospitals do not remain shut. One often sees dogs lying on hospital beds. That situation simply must be changed. I will strive to ensure that doctors, nurses, and medicines are made available in proper order.

ETV Bharat: Thousands of families have migrated to other states to work as migrant laborers. Have you highlighted this?

Sabina Yasmin: Yes, that is indeed a crucial matter. It is because of employment opportunities that people are migrating to other states. In this agrarian region, farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce. Yet, the prices of everything—from fertilisers to pesticides—are constantly rising. Therefore, alongside addressing these issues, I will make every effort to reopen the factories and industrial units in the area. My primary objective will be to ensure that the local people find employment right here within their own locality. The Trinamool Congress is campaigning on the promise of providing the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme; however, the women of this area say they do not want 'Lakshmir Bhandar.' Instead, they are demanding that their family members be provided jobs locally so they can remain at home. After all, when they venture out to other states, they often face violence and abuse simply for being Bengalis.