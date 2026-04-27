Trinamool Offered Me Rs 2 Cr To Withdraw: CPI-M's Sabina Yasmin, Who Lost Her Daughter To Post-Poll Violence
This election is to seek justice tells CPI-M's Sabina Yasmin, mother of post-poll violence victim Tamanna, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat's Sahajan Purkait.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district is among the most closely watched constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections. It was in Kaliganj, during the last bye-election, that a nine-year-old girl, Tamanna, lost her life in a bomb blast. Now, Tamanna's mother, Sabina Yasmin, has been brought to the electoral fray by the CPI-M.
Alifa Ahmed, the person whose victory procession witnessed bombing that killed Tamanna, is once again the Trinamool candidate. Political analysts believe that, alongside various infrastructural and developmental issues, the tragic death of Tamanna will play a decisive role in this year's election in the Kaliganj constituency.
Tamanna's mother, who had never been involved in politics earlier, tells ETV Bharat about the objectives driving her campaign. She alleged that about 15 days ago, she received a phone call offering her a sum of Rs two crore to withdraw from the electoral contest. Here's the excerpts of the interview.
ETV Bharat: Many in Trinamool Congress say your candidacy is not a significant factor. Many are apprehensive that a split in the Muslim vote could end up benefiting the BJP here.
Sabina Yasmin: If that is the case then I have just one thing to say. If the Trinamool Congress truly believes that my candidacy has benefited the BJP, then why did the Trinamool offer me a sum of Rs 2 crore? Just about 15 days ago, I received a phone call telling me, "Step aside from the race, and you will be given Rs 2 crore." I was even promised a job along with it. A leader from the Nadia district itself called and made this offer to me. If the Trinamool's high command had not authorised this, would the district-level leadership dared to call me? However, I am not attaching much importance to that matter. On the contrary, those phone offers have only served to strengthen my resolve in this fight. They seem to think they will be defeated by "Tamanna's mother" else why would they attempt to buy me off? But they have forgotten that "Tamanna's mother" is not for sale.
ETV Bharat: What are the key issues you are highlighting in your campaign? Is it Trinamool's misrule and corruption, or is it the death of your daughter?
Sabina Yasmin: I simply must secure justice for my daughter. Furthermore, the state of our education and healthcare is abysmal. Schools are on the verge of closure, with some barely functioning with just a handful of students. My priority is to ensure that these schools are reopened and that they function properly, staffed by qualified teachers. That is what I am striving for. I also want to ensure that our hospitals do not remain shut. One often sees dogs lying on hospital beds. That situation simply must be changed. I will strive to ensure that doctors, nurses, and medicines are made available in proper order.
ETV Bharat: Thousands of families have migrated to other states to work as migrant laborers. Have you highlighted this?
Sabina Yasmin: Yes, that is indeed a crucial matter. It is because of employment opportunities that people are migrating to other states. In this agrarian region, farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce. Yet, the prices of everything—from fertilisers to pesticides—are constantly rising. Therefore, alongside addressing these issues, I will make every effort to reopen the factories and industrial units in the area. My primary objective will be to ensure that the local people find employment right here within their own locality. The Trinamool Congress is campaigning on the promise of providing the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme; however, the women of this area say they do not want 'Lakshmir Bhandar.' Instead, they are demanding that their family members be provided jobs locally so they can remain at home. After all, when they venture out to other states, they often face violence and abuse simply for being Bengalis.
ETV Bharat: Before your daughter's death you had no connection with politics. What do you have to say about this?
Sabina Yasmin: Throughout my life, I understood nothing about politics let alone ever imagining myself as a political candidate. I didn't even know what politics truly meant. I am unsure whether I have evolved into a political figure. Never in my wildest dreams, I thought I would have to contest an election. However, the miscreants associated with the local TMC unit compelled me to step onto this path. Yet, those who murdered my daughter have not received their just punishment. It is because politics became entangled in the circumstances surrounding my daughter's death that the actual culprits have escaped justice. Had Alifa Ahmed simply visited my home just once, I might have been able to find some solace and peace of mind. If she had come and said, "I did not issue the order to kill your daughter," or "I would never wish for any mother to lose her child," that would have been enough. But she never came forward to speak to me, not even once. Had she done so, I would never have entered the realm of politics today.
ETV Bharat: Are you on the political battlefield driven by the dictates of your conscience, in your quest to secure justice for your daughter?
Sabina Yasmin: Alifa did not even extend the basic courtesy to me. Had she done even that I would not have contested against her in politics. If she had simply come and spoken to me, my resolve would have softened. But she failed to do even that. She is, in fact, forcing me to take a hard line. Our MLA has not visited the village of Mulanadi for a single day. On the contrary, just a few days ago, she drove through that very area, where Tamanna dies, campaigning with loud music.
ETV Bharat: Do you believe you can secure justice for your daughter based on the outcome of this election?
Sabina Yasmin: I will certainly get justice. The government has an obligation to deliver justice. Whether I win or lose the election is a secondary matter. I am not backing out from this battlefield. I possess that self-confidence, and the common people are also saying I will win. They are showering me with their love. When children come running toward me, my heart aches. I feel as though it is my Tamanna. I feel an overwhelming urge to embrace them, take them in my arms. Just two days ago, children came running toward me and one of them placed a garland round my neck. I took that garland and placed it round her neck. Later, I learnt her name was Tamanna! At that moment, my heart sank in grief. It is these very experiences that are strengthening my resolve. I am not afraid. I have nothing left to lose; there is nothing left for me to look back upon. What more can they do to me? At most, they might arrest me or perhaps kill me. I am not afraid. I will fight on. I will ensure that justice is served. Wherever women are subjected to oppression, wherever children are subjected to abuse, Tamanna's mother will rush to their aid.
ETV Bharat: But what if you lose the election? Will you still remain in politics?
Sabina Yasmin: Winning or losing the election is a secondary concern. Even in this unequal battle I have embarked upon, I am determined to achieve victory. I will win; I must win. And even if I do lose it does not mean I have to end my life.
However, her rival — the Trinamool Congress candidate, Alifa Ahmed — has dismissed this allegation made by "Tamanna's mother." Speaking to ETV Bharat, she stated, "This allegation is completely baseless; it holds absolutely no truth. Such accusations are being leveled solely to launch a political attack against me."
ETV Bharat: You are "Tamanna's mother" and a CPI-M candidate. On the other hand, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim is a BJP candidate. How do you assess this situation?
Sabina Yasmin: She is simply doing what she believes is best. Which political party one chooses to associate with is entirely a personal matter. The fact that I have become a CPI-M candidate does not imply that she, too, is obligated to join this party. She feels that by aligning herself with that particular political party, she will be able to secure justice. Ultimately, it comes down to individual choice.
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