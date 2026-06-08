MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns From Rajya Sabha, TMC; Slams Party's "15-Year Anarchical Rule"
MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray praised the newly elected BJP government, crediting them for taking developmental steps in favour of the state as per their manifesto.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress party amidst the ongoing political rift within the party, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.
In his resignation letter, Ray slammed the TMC over its massive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He termed the verdict as an outcome of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which was driven by widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc.
Ray further praised the newly elected BJP government, crediting them for taking developmental steps in favour of the state as per their manifesto.
"Meanwhile, the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto. In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress," he added.
Ray, one of the founding members of the TMC and among its most recognisable faces in Parliament, announced his decision in the national capital hours before a meeting of the INDIA bloc, to be attended by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
His resignation comes barely days after an unprecedented rebellion in the party's legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.
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