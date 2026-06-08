ETV Bharat / state

MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns From Rajya Sabha, TMC; Slams Party's "15-Year Anarchical Rule"

Kolkata: In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress party amidst the ongoing political rift within the party, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

In his resignation letter, Ray slammed the TMC over its massive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He termed the verdict as an outcome of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which was driven by widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc.

Ray further praised the newly elected BJP government, crediting them for taking developmental steps in favour of the state as per their manifesto.

"Meanwhile, the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto. In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress," he added.