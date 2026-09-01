ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Faces Protests In Nadia's Chapra

Chapra (Nadia): A day after warning party members of strict action for anti-party activities, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday faced protests in Nadia's Chapra while arriving for a programme.

She alleged that protesters tried to block the road by lying down in front of her vehicle while waving black flags, shouted slogans calling her a thief, and even punched her car. Rukbanur Rahman, the MLA from Palashipara, was also present at the party event.

After convening the proposed meeting, Moitra said, "The workers' meeting called today in Chapra was successful. The veteran Trinamool members have all come together in unity for it. Rukbanur Rahman, the former MLA of Chapra, is also present here."

"I heard that these individuals belong to Jeber Sheikh's camp. In fact, it is Jeber who ought to be shown black flags. After all, the BJP has no presence in Chapra. Jeber won the election there on a Trinamool ticket. Yet, he betrayed the party, abandoned Mamata Banerjee, and joined the BJP's B-team. It would have been more appropriate to wave black flags at the person who committed this act of treachery," Moitra said.

"And if they think that by waving black flags at me they can garner some media coverage, that is of no consequence," she added.