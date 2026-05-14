ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Booked For Remarks On Operation Sindoor

Krishnanagar: A case was filed against Trinamool's Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra for alleged controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, intending to insult the Army.

Gouranga Dey, a resident of Bhimpur in Nadia, had filed the complaint on Tuesday at the Krishnanagar district court. He alleged that during the West Bengal Assembly elections, Moitra characterised 'Operation Sindoor' as 'merely a ceasefire' at an interview and made derogatory remarks directed at the Indian Army.

"Mahua placed her faith in the claims made by US President Donald Trump, dismissing the press conference held by the Army on 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Army has been insulted by such remarks. As an MP, Moitra has bolstered the morale of anti-national, anti-social, and separatist elements. In protest against this insult to the Army, I have filed a case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate," Dey said.