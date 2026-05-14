Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Booked For Remarks On Operation Sindoor
The complaint alleged that she characterised it as 'merely a ceasefire' at an interview during the assembly elections and made derogatory remarks at the Army.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Krishnanagar: A case was filed against Trinamool's Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra for alleged controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, intending to insult the Army.
Gouranga Dey, a resident of Bhimpur in Nadia, had filed the complaint on Tuesday at the Krishnanagar district court. He alleged that during the West Bengal Assembly elections, Moitra characterised 'Operation Sindoor' as 'merely a ceasefire' at an interview and made derogatory remarks directed at the Indian Army.
"Mahua placed her faith in the claims made by US President Donald Trump, dismissing the press conference held by the Army on 'Operation Sindoor'. The Indian Army has been insulted by such remarks. As an MP, Moitra has bolstered the morale of anti-national, anti-social, and separatist elements. In protest against this insult to the Army, I have filed a case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate," Dey said.
He has demanded a public apology from Moitra. "Our Army stands as a symbol of valour and prowess. As a conscientious citizen, I hold it in the highest esteem. Pakistani terrorists brutally murdered 26 of our Hindu tourists. We, as Indians, take immense pride in the Army for the extraordinary valour and might they demonstrated over four days in avenging that atrocity," he added.
BJP's Ranaghat North-West MLA Taraknath Chatterjee lauded the initiative of Dey. "We commend him (Gouranga Dey) for this courageous step. How can a Member of Parliament disparage the nation in such a manner? I trust that the courts will arrive at a just decision," he added.
However, Trinamool leader Kallol Khan said he is not aware of the specific comments by Mahua Moitra. "The sheer courage with which she articulates her views is praiseworthy. If her remarks are indeed found to be anti-national, the law will take its own course," he added.
Also Read