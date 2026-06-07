Trinamool Councillor Mohammad Jasimuddin Arrested In POCSO Case
The arrest comes a day after Trinamool councillor of KMC Bappaditya Dasgupta was nabbed in alleged extortion and corruption case, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Kolkata: Another Trinamool Congress councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on Sunday morning under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.
Mohammad Jasimuddin, councillor of Jorasanko (Ward No 39) was held from his residence, triggering intense political tension in the area.
Police sources revealed that a large contingent of police personnel and Central forces had been deployed outside Jasimuddin's house since the early hours of Sunday. Despite repeated calls, there was no response from inside, and the main gate was also locked. After waiting for nearly six hours, a locksmith was summoned to open the lock from outside. After this, police entered the premises, detained the councillor, and took him to the police station, where he was formally arrested.
Investigators claim that the names of several close associates of Jasimuddin had surfaced three years ago in connection with the harassment of a minor girl in the area and subsequently, a case was also filed. The girl is currently a college student. It is alleged that she was harassed again on Saturday and subjected to threats and pressure to withdraw the earlier case. Following this, her family lodged a fresh complaint with the police.
Police said based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Jasimuddin under various sections, including those related to unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, disclosure of the victim's identity, and outraging modesty. Provisions of the POCSO Act have also been invoked, they added.
As news of the arrest spread, the councillor's supporters gathered outside his residence. Soon, BJP workers and supporters also arrived to stage a protest. Although tension mounted as both groups raised slogans, police managed to keep the situation under control. Eyewitnesses claimed that some BJP supporters were preparing to protest by throwing eggs, but they did not get the opportunity as the police quickly escorted Jasimuddin to the vehicle.
Notably, following the change of guard in West Bengal, councillors from the ruling Trinamool Congress have been facing a series of arrests. Over the past week, several KMC councillors have been taken into police custody. Cases ranging from outraging the modesty of women and extortion to charges under the POCSO Act have been registered against them.
On Saturday, police arrested Bappaditya Dasgupta, the Trinamool councillor of Ward No 101 of KMC on charges of extortion and corruption in Patuli.
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