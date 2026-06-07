ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Councillor Mohammad Jasimuddin Arrested In POCSO Case

Kolkata: Another Trinamool Congress councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on Sunday morning under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Mohammad Jasimuddin, councillor of Jorasanko (Ward No 39) was held from his residence, triggering intense political tension in the area.

Police sources revealed that a large contingent of police personnel and Central forces had been deployed outside Jasimuddin's house since the early hours of Sunday. Despite repeated calls, there was no response from inside, and the main gate was also locked. After waiting for nearly six hours, a locksmith was summoned to open the lock from outside. After this, police entered the premises, detained the councillor, and took him to the police station, where he was formally arrested.

Investigators claim that the names of several close associates of Jasimuddin had surfaced three years ago in connection with the harassment of a minor girl in the area and subsequently, a case was also filed. The girl is currently a college student. It is alleged that she was harassed again on Saturday and subjected to threats and pressure to withdraw the earlier case. Following this, her family lodged a fresh complaint with the police.