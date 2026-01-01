'TMC Will Be Wiped Out From West Bengal', Says C'garh CM Arun Sao
Saw said BJP's leaders from Chhatisgarh will play a major role in party's victory in West Bengal.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Raipur: "People of West Bengal have made up their minds to get rid of the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections," said Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on the first day of 2026, Sao said West Bengal wants to be free from the tyranny of the Trinamool Congress. "Development work has stalled in West Bengal, crime and bullying are rampant, and the people are not receiving the benefits of Central government schemes," he said.
Sao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy preparing for the Assembly elections in West Bengal. "Chhattisgarh leaders will play a crucial role in the party's victory in West Bengal, as Nitin Nabin, who was in charge of Chhattisgarh, is now the BJP's acting president," he said.
The Deputy CM said BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh will be given more responsibilities for the West Bengal Assembly elections. He said even as the dates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal are yet to be announced, "the lotus will bloom in the state this time."
Sao said West Bengal is a treasure trove of issues and BJP will raise all of them for the elections. "The atrocities being committed in the state mean people are not safe," he alleged. The Deputy CM said West Bengal's TMC government is supporting infiltrators and it violates the rights of the state's residents.
Meanwhile, Sao said preparations for the National Tribal Games have begun in Chhattisgarh. He flagged off the chariot of the games from his residential office in Nava Raipur. "The chariot will travel to all districts of Chhattisgarh," he said.
Also Read
Exclusive Interview | Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao On State's Silver Jubliee Year Of Statehood