'TMC Will Be Wiped Out From West Bengal', Says C'garh CM Arun Sao

Raipur: "People of West Bengal have made up their minds to get rid of the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections," said Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on the first day of 2026, Sao said West Bengal wants to be free from the tyranny of the Trinamool Congress. "Development work has stalled in West Bengal, crime and bullying are rampant, and the people are not receiving the benefits of Central government schemes," he said.

Sao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy preparing for the Assembly elections in West Bengal. "Chhattisgarh leaders will play a crucial role in the party's victory in West Bengal, as Nitin Nabin, who was in charge of Chhattisgarh, is now the BJP's acting president," he said.