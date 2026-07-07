ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Congress Bank Account Case: ED Raids Five Locations In Kolkata

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided five locations in Kolkata as part of its investigation into transactions linked to three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress on which "debit restrictions" were recently imposed following directions from the West Bengal Police, which is conducting a parallel investigation in the case.

Searches were carried out at an address in central Kolkata near Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, as well as at the residence of a businessman in the CG Block of Salt Lake, sources said.

Sources said one of the premises searched was the office of an aviation company, Carewell Aviation, that allegedly provided chartered flight services to Trinamool Congress leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, for election campaigns and other official travel. Hence, its financial transactions, documents, and related information are being scrutinised.

Amidst internal party rifts and leadership tussles following the Assembly election results, former TMC treasurer Aroop Biswas had requested the bank authorities to freeze certain accounts of the party, identifying himself as the party's treasurer.

The situation took a new turn on June 18, when an MLA from South 24 Parganas lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Police Station, alleging that funds from a major cyber-fraud racket had been deposited into several bank accounts, and some of Trinamool's accounts might be among them.