Trinamool Candidate's Close Aide Arrested Ahead Of CM Adhikari's Visit To Bengal's Falta
Police said serious allegations, involving death threats, had been lodged against him, and the arrest followed a detailed investigation. Repolling is scheduled on May 21.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Falta: Ahead of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's scheduled visit, police on Saturday nabbed Saidul Khan, a close aide of Trinamool's Falta assembly candidate Jahangir Khan.
Multiple serious allegations, involving death threats, had been lodged against him at the Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district. The arrest was made after a police investigation into these complaints. Saidul is a highly recognisable name within local political circles. He has been actively involved in politics in the Falta region for a long time and has previously served as the vice-president of the Falta Panchayat Samiti. His arrest has sparked intense speculation in political circles.
Political analysts say the arrest has a specific message, as it is widely perceived as an indication that the administration is adopting a firm stance regarding law and order issues. Another section of political observers said that while numerous complaints had been raised in the Falta area over a long period, no substantial action had been taken.
However, many now believe that the administration's newfound proactiveness in the current situation could lead to the emergence of a new political dynamic. So far, there has been no official reaction from the Trinamool Congress over the development.
Following Saidul's arrest, the police have further bolstered security arrangements in the area. Surveillance has been intensified in key locations to prevent any untoward incidents. The administration is also paying special attention to ensuring that peace is maintained during the Chief Minister's rally.
Adhikari will hold an administrative meeting at Diamond Harbour later in the day, followed by a meeting to campaign for the re-election. He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Falta on the last day of the campaign on May 19.
Jahangir, who has been fielded by the Trinamool from Fata, was seen in public on Friday. He left his house in the morning and entered his party office in the Serampore area. During the Assembly elections, he had criticised the Election Commission-appointed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma after he was seen issuing threats to his family members and locals.
The Trinamool Congress has raised questions about his authority in visiting the house of its party candidate and issuing threats. A video went viral, showing him speaking in a warning tone to locals near the residence of Jahangir Khan. Trinamool alleged that Sharma has been intimidating locals and conducting late-night searches.
Voting in Falta took place during the second phase on April 29. However, it was annulled by the Election Commission due to alleged irregularities, and a re-poll is scheduled for May 21, and results will be declared on May 24.
Also Read