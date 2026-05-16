ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Candidate's Close Aide Arrested Ahead Of CM Adhikari's Visit To Bengal's Falta

Falta: Ahead of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's scheduled visit, police on Saturday nabbed Saidul Khan, a close aide of Trinamool's Falta assembly candidate Jahangir Khan.

Multiple serious allegations, involving death threats, had been lodged against him at the Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district. The arrest was made after a police investigation into these complaints. Saidul is a highly recognisable name within local political circles. He has been actively involved in politics in the Falta region for a long time and has previously served as the vice-president of the Falta Panchayat Samiti. His arrest has sparked intense speculation in political circles.

Political analysts say the arrest has a specific message, as it is widely perceived as an indication that the administration is adopting a firm stance regarding law and order issues. Another section of political observers said that while numerous complaints had been raised in the Falta area over a long period, no substantial action had been taken.

However, many now believe that the administration's newfound proactiveness in the current situation could lead to the emergence of a new political dynamic. So far, there has been no official reaction from the Trinamool Congress over the development.