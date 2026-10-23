ETV Bharat / state

Trinamool Approaches SC Seeking Disqualification Of 10 Rebel MLAs

Kolkata: TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking the disqualification of 10 rebel TMC MLAs. On Friday, he filed a petition in the apex court challenging a decision by the assembly Speaker, Rathindra Basu.

The petition names 10 MLAs—including Ritabrata Banerjee, Sandipan Saha, and Firhad Hakim—as respondents. The case is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court next week.

Earlier, Sobhandeb had approached the Supreme Court with a similar plea to disqualify Ritabrata Banerjee and others, but the Supreme Court did not intervene at that time. Instead, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Jaymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana granted the Speaker three months to reach a decision.

The court noted that a 2021 Supreme Court ruling affirms that the Speaker holds the constitutional authority to decide on matters concerning the anti-defection law or the disqualification of an MLA, provided the Speaker is given a reasonable timeframe—typically three months—to arrive at a conclusion.

Consequently, the court did not issue any fresh directives in that instance. Subsequently, the Speaker rejected Sobhandeb’s petition, citing procedural flaws—specifically, the failure to follow prescribed protocols, such as the absence of required signatures on the documents submitted with the application.