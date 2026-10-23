Trinamool Approaches SC Seeking Disqualification Of 10 Rebel MLAs
The petition names 10 MLAs—including Ritabrata Banerjee, Sandipan Saha, and Firhad Hakim—as respondents.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Kolkata: TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking the disqualification of 10 rebel TMC MLAs. On Friday, he filed a petition in the apex court challenging a decision by the assembly Speaker, Rathindra Basu.
The petition names 10 MLAs—including Ritabrata Banerjee, Sandipan Saha, and Firhad Hakim—as respondents. The case is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court next week.
Earlier, Sobhandeb had approached the Supreme Court with a similar plea to disqualify Ritabrata Banerjee and others, but the Supreme Court did not intervene at that time. Instead, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Jaymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana granted the Speaker three months to reach a decision.
The court noted that a 2021 Supreme Court ruling affirms that the Speaker holds the constitutional authority to decide on matters concerning the anti-defection law or the disqualification of an MLA, provided the Speaker is given a reasonable timeframe—typically three months—to arrive at a conclusion.
Consequently, the court did not issue any fresh directives in that instance. Subsequently, the Speaker rejected Sobhandeb’s petition, citing procedural flaws—specifically, the failure to follow prescribed protocols, such as the absence of required signatures on the documents submitted with the application.
The Speaker also indicated that a fresh application could be filed, provided it adheres to the correct procedure. Sobhandeb has now challenged the Speaker’s decision by moving the Supreme Court once again.
The BJP secured an absolute majority in the assembly elections held on May 4, marking the first time the saffron party formed a government in Bengal. Within a month of this, the All India Trinamool Congress faced a split.
Ritabrata Banerjee, MLA of Uluberia East, and Sandipan Saha, Entally MLA, held an initial press conference to announce the formation of a separate Trinamool faction. They were subsequently joined by approximately 64 other Trinamool MLAs.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress expelled both Ritabrata and Sandipan from the party. Despite this, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly recognised Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition. The Trinamool faction aligned with the party leadership from Kalighat approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking the disqualification of 10 MLAs belonging to the Ritabrata-led faction.
Read more