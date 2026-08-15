Tricolour Flies In Formerly Naxal-Affected Abujhmad Villages Of Chhattisgarh On 80th Independence Day
On the 80th Independence Day, BSF's 129th Battalion conducted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Abujhmad, promoting unity and patriotism in formerly Naxal-affected villages.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Narayanpur: On the 80th Independence Day, the 129th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the remote and once Naxal-affected areas of the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh.
Organised under the Raipur Regional Headquarters, the programme aimed to promote unity, trust, and patriotism.
The BSF personnel reached out to several villages, including Koroskodo, Hachekoti, Adnar, and Markabeda, as well as surrounding regions, where people enthusiastically hoisted the national flag at their homes.
“These areas were previously inaccessible to security forces and outsiders because of Naxal influence and activities. But now a wave of national pride is witnessed here,” said officials.
Along with distributing the Tricolour, BSF personnel gave chocolates and biscuits to local children and residents and encouraged their participation in nation-building and goodwill.
“This campaign received huge support from villagers. This also reflects a major shift in the relationship between tribal communities and the Indian mainstream,” the officials said.
According to them, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative and the BSF’s dedication to reaching India’s most inaccessible regions help build trust and foster peace. “These efforts carry forward the concept of national integration and symbolise a move away from isolation and fear toward connection, development, and national unity,” he said.
The BSF said the Independence Day effort in the Abujhmad region, which covers Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts, marks a hopeful turning point, with the Tricolour now flying in homes where it was once absent. “It stands as a powerful symbol of trust replacing conflict and a new era of transformation under the Indian flag,” they said.
Also Read