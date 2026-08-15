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Tricolour Flies In Formerly Naxal-Affected Abujhmad Villages Of Chhattisgarh On 80th Independence Day

Tricolour Flies In Formerly Naxal-Affected Abujhmad Villages Of Chattisgarh On 80th Independence Day ( Special arrangement )

Narayanpur: On the 80th Independence Day, the 129th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the remote and once Naxal-affected areas of the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh.

Organised under the Raipur Regional Headquarters, the programme aimed to promote unity, trust, and patriotism.

The BSF personnel reached out to several villages, including Koroskodo, Hachekoti, Adnar, and Markabeda, as well as surrounding regions, where people enthusiastically hoisted the national flag at their homes.

“These areas were previously inaccessible to security forces and outsiders because of Naxal influence and activities. But now a wave of national pride is witnessed here,” said officials.