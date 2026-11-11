Diwali Double Murder Case: Accused Shot in Leg During Midnight Tamil Nadu Police Operation In Trichy
Rahul and his cousin Vishal were walking along the banks of Pullambadi canal on Diwali night when they were hacked to death by unidentified assailants.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of two minors near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a police team with stones during a midnight operation to recover the weapons used in the crime. A constable was injured in the incident.
The accused, identified as Sivanesan, sustained a bullet injury to his left knee. He and the injured constable, Mohan, are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchirappalli Government Headquarters Hospital.
Rahul (17) and his cousin Vishal (17), both residents of Samayapuram, were walking along the banks of the Pulambadi canal near the Samayapuram toll plaza on Diwali night (November 8) when they were allegedly attacked and hacked to death by unidentified assailants.
Following the murders, Tiruchirappalli Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh formed three special teams to trace the suspects. During the investigation, police reportedly identified Sivanesan as the prime accused and traced him to Thoothukudi, from where he was brought to Tiruchirappalli.
On Tuesday night (November 10), a police team took Sivanesan to the crime scene to recover the weapons allegedly used in the murders. According to police, he suddenly picked up stones and hurled them at the personnel, injuring constable Mohan and damaging the window glass of the police vehicle.
Inspector Gunasekaran subsequently opened fire, hitting Sivanesan in the left knee. Police said the firing was carried out in self-defence to prevent the accused from escaping and to bring the situation under control.
Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the double murder. They are Sivanesan (21), Kenny Vince (19), Renison (20), Saravanan (18), Kirubakaran (19) and Hariharan (22).
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of two minors near Inam Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district. One of the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his left knee after allegedly attacking police personnel during a weapon recovery operation today. A police constable was also injured. Six accused, Keni Vence, Renison, Saravanan, Sivanesan, Kirupakaran and Hariharan, were arrested. Tiruchirappalli District SP Dongare Pravin Umesh said that a love rivalry involving a minor girl was the suspected motive behind the double murder. Rahul and accused Keni were both reportedly in a relationship with the same minor girl. During a weapon recovery operation, accused Sivanesan attacked police personnel with stones and attempted to assault them with a concealed weapon. Inspector Gunasekaran opened fire after repeated warnings, injuring Sivanesan in the left knee. The SP also visited the hospital and enquired about the injured constable's health.— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
SP Dongre Praveen Umesh later visited the injured personnel at the government hospital and enquired about their condition.
Speaking to reporters, the SP said six arrests had been made in connection with the case registered at Samayapuram police station under Crime No. 386. "CCTV footage from the area had helped establish the suspects' alleged involvement," he said.
"Preliminary investigation indicated that the murders stemmed from a personal dispute between Rahul and one of the accused over a minor issue," the SP added. Further investigation is under way to establish the motive and determine whether others were involved.
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