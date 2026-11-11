ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Double Murder Case: Accused Shot in Leg During Midnight Tamil Nadu Police Operation In Trichy

Prime accused Sivanesan picked up stones and hurled them at the police team and damaged the window glass of the police vehicle. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruchirappalli: A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of two minors near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a police team with stones during a midnight operation to recover the weapons used in the crime. A constable was injured in the incident.

The accused, identified as Sivanesan, sustained a bullet injury to his left knee. He and the injured constable, Mohan, are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchirappalli Government Headquarters Hospital.

Rahul (17) and his cousin Vishal (17), both residents of Samayapuram, were walking along the banks of the Pulambadi canal near the Samayapuram toll plaza on Diwali night (November 8) when they were allegedly attacked and hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

Following the murders, Tiruchirappalli Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh formed three special teams to trace the suspects. During the investigation, police reportedly identified Sivanesan as the prime accused and traced him to Thoothukudi, from where he was brought to Tiruchirappalli.

Sivanesan who sustained a bullet injury to his left knee after he pelted stone at Tamil Nadu police when taken to crime scene for evidence. (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday night (November 10), a police team took Sivanesan to the crime scene to recover the weapons allegedly used in the murders. According to police, he suddenly picked up stones and hurled them at the personnel, injuring constable Mohan and damaging the window glass of the police vehicle.

Inspector Gunasekaran subsequently opened fire, hitting Sivanesan in the left knee. Police said the firing was carried out in self-defence to prevent the accused from escaping and to bring the situation under control.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the double murder. They are Sivanesan (21), Kenny Vince (19), Renison (20), Saravanan (18), Kirubakaran (19) and Hariharan (22).