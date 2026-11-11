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Diwali Double Murder Case: Accused Shot in Leg During Midnight Tamil Nadu Police Operation In Trichy

Rahul and his cousin Vishal were walking along the banks of Pullambadi canal on Diwali night when they were hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

TRICHY DOUBLE MURDER CASE PRIME ACCUSED SIVANESAN ARRESTED SIVANESAN ATTACKED POLICE TEAM KILLED RAHUL VISHAL ON DIWALI DAY INSPECTOR OPEN FIRST AT SIVANESAn
Prime accused Sivanesan picked up stones and hurled them at the police team and damaged the window glass of the police vehicle. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Tiruchirappalli: A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of two minors near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a police team with stones during a midnight operation to recover the weapons used in the crime. A constable was injured in the incident.

The accused, identified as Sivanesan, sustained a bullet injury to his left knee. He and the injured constable, Mohan, are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchirappalli Government Headquarters Hospital.

Rahul (17) and his cousin Vishal (17), both residents of Samayapuram, were walking along the banks of the Pulambadi canal near the Samayapuram toll plaza on Diwali night (November 8) when they were allegedly attacked and hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

Following the murders, Tiruchirappalli Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh formed three special teams to trace the suspects. During the investigation, police reportedly identified Sivanesan as the prime accused and traced him to Thoothukudi, from where he was brought to Tiruchirappalli.

TRICHY DOUBLE MURDER CASE PRIME ACCUSED SIVANESAN ARRESTED SIVANESAN ATTACKED POLICE TEAM KILLED RAHUL VISHAL ON DIWALI DAY INSPECTOR OPEN FIRST AT SIVANESAn
Sivanesan who sustained a bullet injury to his left knee after he pelted stone at Tamil Nadu police when taken to crime scene for evidence. (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday night (November 10), a police team took Sivanesan to the crime scene to recover the weapons allegedly used in the murders. According to police, he suddenly picked up stones and hurled them at the personnel, injuring constable Mohan and damaging the window glass of the police vehicle.

Inspector Gunasekaran subsequently opened fire, hitting Sivanesan in the left knee. Police said the firing was carried out in self-defence to prevent the accused from escaping and to bring the situation under control.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the double murder. They are Sivanesan (21), Kenny Vince (19), Renison (20), Saravanan (18), Kirubakaran (19) and Hariharan (22).

SP Dongre Praveen Umesh later visited the injured personnel at the government hospital and enquired about their condition.

Speaking to reporters, the SP said six arrests had been made in connection with the case registered at Samayapuram police station under Crime No. 386. "CCTV footage from the area had helped establish the suspects' alleged involvement," he said.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the murders stemmed from a personal dispute between Rahul and one of the accused over a minor issue," the SP added. Further investigation is under way to establish the motive and determine whether others were involved.

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DIWALI TRICHY DOUBLE MURDER CASE
PRIME ACCUSED SIVANESAN ARRESTED
SIVANESAN ATTACKED POLICE TEAM
KILLED RAHUL VISHAL ON DIWALI DAY
INSPECTOR OPEN FIRST AT SIVANESAN

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