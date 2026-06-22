Tribunal On Cauvery Water Dispute Would Not Affect Tamil Nadu: Minister N Anand
Anand said, In the interest of the Tamil people and following the Chief Minister's counsel, continuous efforts are being made to thwart the Mekedatu project.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister N Anand on Monday assured that the formation of a new tribunal on the Cauvery water dispute would not have any adverse impact on Tamil Nadu.
Speaking on the proposed dam at Mekedatu during the third day proceedings of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, Anand said, "Tamil Nadu will not compromise on the Cauvery river water dispute."
He said, "In the interest of the Tamil people and following the Chief Minister's counsel, continuous efforts are being made to thwart the Mekedatu project. However, some are arguing that constituting a new tribunal for the Cauvery issue is not the right course of action".
Anand said, given the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar visited Delhi and submitted a memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu's legitimate concerns regarding the Cauvery river water dispute. The memorandum insists that no construction work whatsoever should be undertaken on the Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu's consent.
As per the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, no new tribunal can alter the allocation of 740 TMC of water assured with 50 per cent dependability to the southern states. Consequently, there will be no change to the 177.25 TMC of water that Karnataka is required to release to Tamil Nadu.
The 2018 verdict did not precisely calculate the surplus water. Karnataka had previously filed a case in the Supreme Court citing the issue. "Our contention is that, under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, such a matter can only be resolved by a tribunal," he said.
Anand said, "It is entirely incorrect to claim that the Cauvery Management Board has rejected Karnataka's Detailed Project Report. The Board did not reject the report. Instead, it returned it to the Central Water Commission without offering any comments. Therefore, the danger has not yet passed".
He said, "We cannot stand idly by if the Union Government and Karnataka attempt to indirectly implement the Mekedatu project under new guidelines. Thus, the formation of a new tribunal will not cause any detriment to Tamil Nadu."
CPI MLA Thali Ramachandran said, "It is our view that no new amendment is necessary, as the Tribunal is already functioning regarding the Cauvery issue. This matter should be pursued based on that existing framework.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Karnataka govt to allocate and release a total of 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu annually, distributed on a monthly basis from June to the following May. With this verdict currently in force, constituting a new tribunal would prove detrimental to Tamil Nadu; it would be akin to walking straight into the jaws of a crocodile.
"Therefore, we cannot accept the proposal to set up a new tribunal. Instead, our position is that the Central Government must fully implement the existing verdicts and the resolution moved by the Chief Minister," he said.
Public Works Minister Aadav Arjuna said, "Reflecting the collective voice of the people of Tamil Nadu and the farming community regarding the Cauvery issue, an emergency meeting was convened under the Chief Minister's leadership after we assumed office. We have lost faith in the (current) Cauvery Authority. Our legal experts have advised that this authority should be immediately dissolved and replaced by a new authority specifically mandated to ensure the Mekedatu dam is not constructed".
The move is distinct from the 2018 Supreme Court verdict. "We are at a juncture where we must act based on the counsel of legal experts. Establishing a new authority would buy us time. The proposed new authority would not be one constituted based on the 2018 Supreme Court judgment," he said.
Arjuna said, "The new authority should be formed solely to address the question of whether or not the Mekedatu dam should be built. We maintain that accepting the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was a mistake, yet the (current) authority has accepted it. If that authority makes a unilateral decision, we could face significant legal complications. Therefore, we are prepared to dissolve the existing authority and constitute a new one specifically for the Mekedatu issue".
Citing drinking water shortages, the Karnataka government is adopting a stance fraught with legal complexities. They propose building a new dam at Mekedatu. The Chief Minister has decided that a new authority must be formed to prevent this. "We will always stand united in raising our voices for the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister will uphold Tamil Nadu's rights in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict. We wish to place on record that this is a legal strategy," he said.
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