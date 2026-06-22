ETV Bharat / state

Tribunal On Cauvery Water Dispute Would Not Affect Tamil Nadu: Minister N Anand

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister N Anand on Monday assured that the formation of a new tribunal on the Cauvery water dispute would not have any adverse impact on Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the proposed dam at Mekedatu during the third day proceedings of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, Anand said, "Tamil Nadu will not compromise on the Cauvery river water dispute."

He said, "In the interest of the Tamil people and following the Chief Minister's counsel, continuous efforts are being made to thwart the Mekedatu project. However, some are arguing that constituting a new tribunal for the Cauvery issue is not the right course of action".

Anand said, given the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar visited Delhi and submitted a memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu's legitimate concerns regarding the Cauvery river water dispute. The memorandum insists that no construction work whatsoever should be undertaken on the Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu's consent.

As per the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, no new tribunal can alter the allocation of 740 TMC of water assured with 50 per cent dependability to the southern states. Consequently, there will be no change to the 177.25 TMC of water that Karnataka is required to release to Tamil Nadu.

The 2018 verdict did not precisely calculate the surplus water. Karnataka had previously filed a case in the Supreme Court citing the issue. "Our contention is that, under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, such a matter can only be resolved by a tribunal," he said.

Anand said, "It is entirely incorrect to claim that the Cauvery Management Board has rejected Karnataka's Detailed Project Report. The Board did not reject the report. Instead, it returned it to the Central Water Commission without offering any comments. Therefore, the danger has not yet passed".

He said, "We cannot stand idly by if the Union Government and Karnataka attempt to indirectly implement the Mekedatu project under new guidelines. Thus, the formation of a new tribunal will not cause any detriment to Tamil Nadu."