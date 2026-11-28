ETV Bharat / state

Tribunal Awards Rs 26 Lakh Compensation To Hyderabad Man Who Suffered Permanent Disability

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Hyderabad has awarded Rs 26,04,178 in compensation to a man who suffered a permanent disability (the loss of his right arm) in a road accident.

The assistance came as a big relief to Mohammed Shakeer Alam, who claimed Rs 25 lakh as compensation in the petition.

Alam, from OU Colony of Shaikpet, worked as a supervisor in the construction sector. On the evening of February 17, 2023, a speeding tipper truck struck his motorcycle near MyScape Courtyard in Puppalguda. When he was taken to a hospital in Gachibowli, doctors had to amputate his right arm, leading to the loss of his livelihood.

Considering his situation, the tribunal ordered compensation, which includes Rs 6,53,586 for medical expenses, Rs 15,50,592 for loss of income, Rs two lakh for mental agony, Rs one lakh for loss of amenities of life, and Rs one lakh for additional nutritional requirements and other related needs.

Since the insurance company argued that the tipper driver did not possess a valid license, the tribunal directed that compensation be paid to the victim under the "pay and recover" principle, with the insurer subsequently entitled to recover the amount from the lorry owner and the driver.