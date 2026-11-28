Tribunal Awards Rs 26 Lakh Compensation To Hyderabad Man Who Suffered Permanent Disability
The victim, Mohammed Shakeer Alam, was hit by a truck when he was riding a motorcycle near MyScape Courtyard in Puppalguda on February 17, 2023.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Hyderabad has awarded Rs 26,04,178 in compensation to a man who suffered a permanent disability (the loss of his right arm) in a road accident.
The assistance came as a big relief to Mohammed Shakeer Alam, who claimed Rs 25 lakh as compensation in the petition.
Alam, from OU Colony of Shaikpet, worked as a supervisor in the construction sector. On the evening of February 17, 2023, a speeding tipper truck struck his motorcycle near MyScape Courtyard in Puppalguda. When he was taken to a hospital in Gachibowli, doctors had to amputate his right arm, leading to the loss of his livelihood.
Considering his situation, the tribunal ordered compensation, which includes Rs 6,53,586 for medical expenses, Rs 15,50,592 for loss of income, Rs two lakh for mental agony, Rs one lakh for loss of amenities of life, and Rs one lakh for additional nutritional requirements and other related needs.
Since the insurance company argued that the tipper driver did not possess a valid license, the tribunal directed that compensation be paid to the victim under the "pay and recover" principle, with the insurer subsequently entitled to recover the amount from the lorry owner and the driver.
In another incident, the MACT ordered Rs 13,21,000 as compensation to the family of an 80-year-old woman who died after being hit by a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus.
The deceased, P Nagamma, a homemaker from the Jahanuma area near Charminar, was walking near the 'New Lucky Fast Food Centre' in Jharasangam village under Sangareddy district on the evening of August 20, 2022, when the bus from the Zaheerabad depot, travelling at high speed, struck her, resulting in her death. The Jharasangam police arrested the bus driver, Maharudrappa.
In 2023, two sons of the deceased approached the MACT, which directed the TGSRTC managing director, the manager of the Zaheerabad depot, and Maharudrappa to jointly pay Rs 13,21,000 to the petitioners in equal shares, along with an annual interest of 9%, effective from February 18, 2026.
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