Tribals Threaten To Revive Muthanga Agitation As Their Demand For Land Goes Unaddressed

Thiruvananthapuram: With their core demands still unmet over the last two decades, tribal leaders in Wayanad’s Muthanga have threatened to revive their agitation. Twenty-three years have passed since the violent Police crackdown on the tribal land rights agitation in Wayanad’s Muthanga.

On the anniversary of the crackdown, prominent activist C.K. Janu said, "The plight of Kerala's tribals remains identical to what it was in 2003."

She pointed out that despite continuous pleas for land, successive governments have merely suppressed their struggles without offering tangible solutions. She has warned that a renewed agitation might be inevitable.

Echoing this sentiment, prominent tribal leader M. Geethanandan accused successive political regimes of systemic betrayal. He said that taking over large plantation holdings in Wayanad could significantly resolve the crisis but the political will to do so remains absent. "Instead of recognizing tribal land rights, successive administrations have reduced the issue to a mere welfare scheme or a surplus land distribution program, effectively ignoring the spirit of the Muthanga struggle," he said.

Muthanga Agitation

On February 19, 2003, a historic struggle for a piece of land to call their own was met with state’s force. When protesters refused to surrender and stood their ground chanting slogans, the Police opened fire and set their makeshift huts ablaze. The violent clash claimed the lives of Jogi, an Adivasi protester, and Vinod, a Police constable from the Kerala Armed Police’s Kannur Battalion.

The roots of the Muthanga tragedy trace back to 2001, when landless tribals led by activist C.K. Janu erected huts outside the Secretariat demanding agricultural land. Following a 48-day standoff, the government brokered a pact promising five acres of land to each indigenous family.