Tribals Seek Inclusion Under Sixth Schedule, Demand Separate Bastar State
The demands were aired on the occasion of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) Day.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The residents of Bastar have reiterated their demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that would grant considerable autonomy to the tribal area. This demand is accompanied by that for a separate Bastar state.
These demands were aired on the occasion of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) Day, which is observed on December 24, as the PESA Act came into effect on this day 29 years ago.
At a programme organised in Burungpal in Bastar, the local leaders aired the demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, calling for greater rights on managing the local natural resources. In his address, Manish Kunjam, leader of Bastar Raj Morcha, said, "In 1992, the then government granted permission to a company to set up a factory on the land belonging to six villages. Burungpal was the site of the fight against that company that was spearheaded by Dr BD Sharma."
"The rules and slogans related to Gram Sabhas in the PESA Act were coined from this very place. Therefore, it is also a pilgrimage site. Slogans like 'Maava Nate Maava Raj' and 'Amcho Gaon Ne Amcho Raj' that were coined here now resonate throughout the country," said Kunjam.
He added, "The demand for the Sixth Schedule is not a new one. A fierce struggle was waged for this demand from 1994 to 1998. Thanks to our efforts, the Sixth Schedule became part of the PESA Act. Today, the governments often discuss PESA, but they don't discuss the Sixth Schedule. This provision grants autonomy to districts and panchayats, meaning that the state government's authority is transferred to the district. Ten states in our country are part of the Fifth Schedule, while the Sixth Schedule is applicable in four states in the Northeast."
Kunjam declared a fight for the Sixth Schedule, saying that the Gram Sabhas are unable to protect the 'Jal, Jungle Zameen' (water, forest and land) of Bastar as the state government is not recognising the rights of the Gram Sabhas and is attempting to suppress them. He also accused the government of misleading the villages by organising fake Gram Sabhas.
He said that there is a need for people from all sections of society to run the government at the district level with complete authority. He said that this is why the implementation of the Sixth Schedule is necessary in the region. He expressed hope to mobilise the masses in this direction.
Hundreds of villagers had gathered for the event in Burungpal. This is a region where the locals not only adhere to the Constitutional provisions but have built a Gudi (temple) of the Constitution and worship it there every year.
The locals take pride in the fact that noted bureaucrat, academic and social activist Dr. B.D. Sharma drafted the PESA Act in 1996 in Burungpal and fought to strengthen the Gram Sabhas and the Act from here.
Vijay Bhai, a member of Bharat Janandolan, explained, "The PESA Act has completed 29 years, but it hasn't been properly implemented in the country. The intent of the Act was to provide the deprived people in the Scheduled Areas with the rights guaranteed under Article 40 of the Constitution. Self-governance means that they will have their own government and governance, including financial authority. Those associated with the movement say that Panchayati Raj has been implemented incorrectly in the Scheduled Areas for the last 29 years."
He further pointed out that there is a need to implement district and village-level governments. He said that the natural resources are under attack and are being snatched away.
"The situation is dire. If this continues, the indigenous people will be wiped out. There's no data on the number of indigenous people displaced since independence. A possible 40 per cent of the displaced people in this country are indigenous people. Their resources are being usurped. The most affluent areas are the Scheduled Areas. There is a plan to usurp them. Now, a major battle will be fought peacefully in Bastar," he announced.
Read More