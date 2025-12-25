ETV Bharat / state

Tribals Seek Inclusion Under Sixth Schedule, Demand Separate Bastar State

Jagdalpur: The residents of Bastar have reiterated their demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that would grant considerable autonomy to the tribal area. This demand is accompanied by that for a separate Bastar state.

These demands were aired on the occasion of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) Day, which is observed on December 24, as the PESA Act came into effect on this day 29 years ago.

At a programme organised in Burungpal in Bastar, the local leaders aired the demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, calling for greater rights on managing the local natural resources. In his address, Manish Kunjam, leader of Bastar Raj Morcha, said, "In 1992, the then government granted permission to a company to set up a factory on the land belonging to six villages. Burungpal was the site of the fight against that company that was spearheaded by Dr BD Sharma."

"The rules and slogans related to Gram Sabhas in the PESA Act were coined from this very place. Therefore, it is also a pilgrimage site. Slogans like 'Maava Nate Maava Raj' and 'Amcho Gaon Ne Amcho Raj' that were coined here now resonate throughout the country," said Kunjam.

He added, "The demand for the Sixth Schedule is not a new one. A fierce struggle was waged for this demand from 1994 to 1998. Thanks to our efforts, the Sixth Schedule became part of the PESA Act. Today, the governments often discuss PESA, but they don't discuss the Sixth Schedule. This provision grants autonomy to districts and panchayats, meaning that the state government's authority is transferred to the district. Ten states in our country are part of the Fifth Schedule, while the Sixth Schedule is applicable in four states in the Northeast."

Kunjam declared a fight for the Sixth Schedule, saying that the Gram Sabhas are unable to protect the 'Jal, Jungle Zameen' (water, forest and land) of Bastar as the state government is not recognising the rights of the Gram Sabhas and is attempting to suppress them. He also accused the government of misleading the villages by organising fake Gram Sabhas.