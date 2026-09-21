Keralam: Tribals Risk Lives To Reach Hospital Due To Lack Of Proper Road Access
Athirappilly panchayat residents have been demanding a motorable road for years, but restrictions under forest laws and other administrative hurdles have delayed the project.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Thrissur: A medical emergency at Vettivittakadu tribal settlement (or Unnathi) in Athirappilly panchayat located within Vazhachal Forest Division under the Sholayar Forest Range in Thrissur district has once again highlighted the hardships faced by a tribal community living without proper road access.
Kumar, 33, son of Chinnapparaj, developed severe breathing difficulties on Saturday night. However, residents could not take him to hospital immediately as the settlement lacks a motorable road and adequate lighting along the forest trail.
The following morning, local youths made a makeshift stretcher using cloth and tree branches. Kumar was placed on it and carried through the narrow, uneven forest pathway. Community members took turns carrying him over steep stretches for nearly four kilometres to reach the main road at Athirappilly.
The journey took around two hours. From there, Kumar was taken by vehicle to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital at Mulankunnathukavu, where he reached by around 3 PM. Hospital authorities later said his condition was stable.
15 Families Still Depend on Forest Trail
Following the incident, Keralam Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes K A Thulasi assured residents that steps would be taken to improve basic amenities and healthcare access at Vettivittakadu Unnathi.
She said earlier attempts to construct a road to the settlement had been held up because of the high cost involved. The Scheduled Tribes Department is now examining the feasibility of creating a navigable pathway to the settlement.
Around 15 tribal families live at Vettivittakadu tribal settlement, deep inside the forest. Residents have been demanding a motorable road for years, but restrictions under forest laws and other administrative hurdles have delayed the project.
Medical emergencies are particularly difficult. Patients, including elderly people and children, are often carried several kilometres on makeshift stretchers made from cloth and branches.
The situation becomes even more challenging during the monsoon, when the forest trail turns difficult to navigate. Residents say repeated appeals to authorities have not yet resulted in a permanent solution.
Also read
Keralam: Landslide Caused By Rain Claims 2 Lives, Leaves Woman Injured
Keralam Club Footballer Rijon Jose Dies In Road Accident In Kozhikode