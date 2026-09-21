ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Tribals Risk Lives To Reach Hospital Due To Lack Of Proper Road Access

Thrissur: A medical emergency at Vettivittakadu tribal settlement (or Unnathi) in Athirappilly panchayat located within Vazhachal Forest Division under the Sholayar Forest Range in Thrissur district has once again highlighted the hardships faced by a tribal community living without proper road access.

Kumar, 33, son of Chinnapparaj, developed severe breathing difficulties on Saturday night. However, residents could not take him to hospital immediately as the settlement lacks a motorable road and adequate lighting along the forest trail.

The following morning, local youths made a makeshift stretcher using cloth and tree branches. Kumar was placed on it and carried through the narrow, uneven forest pathway. Community members took turns carrying him over steep stretches for nearly four kilometres to reach the main road at Athirappilly.

The journey took around two hours. From there, Kumar was taken by vehicle to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital at Mulankunnathukavu, where he reached by around 3 PM. Hospital authorities later said his condition was stable.

15 Families Still Depend on Forest Trail

Following the incident, Keralam Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes K A Thulasi assured residents that steps would be taken to improve basic amenities and healthcare access at Vettivittakadu Unnathi.