ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Tribals From 45 villages Siege Dhamtari Collectorate Over Lack Of Basic Amenities, Threaten Indefinite Sit-In

Dhamtari: Tribal representatives from thousands of tribes from around 45 villages, more than 40 of which fall in the tiger reserve zone, went on an indefinite agitation and laid a siege at the Collectorate office of Dhamtari district on Monday in demand of basic facilities such as roadways, electricity, drinking water, and health services.

Organising a demonstration with the slogans of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti and Jal Jungle Zameen Sangharsh Samiti, the protesting groups displayed portraits of BR Ambedkar and stated that their area has not developed much despite so many years after India’s independence and remains backwards compared to other regions. The tribal people have marched to the district headquarters with rations and other necessities in tow, prepared for an indefinite protest until their demands are met.

A large number of people have been deployed in the form of police personnel due to the large numbers participating in the protest movement, with extra forces called from Gariaband and other neighbouring districts helping out the local police personnel.

The protestors and representatives emphasised that memoranda submitted previously to the administration proved futile, compelling them to come out on the roads. The former member of the District Panchayat, Manoj Sakshi, attacked the government's developmental rhetoric, noting that although the nation is talking about going to the moon and dreaming of the 'Developed India', people who reside in the forest areas are compelled to take to the streets to meet their basic necessities of life.