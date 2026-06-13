Tribals Announce Sanrakshan Jatra Amid Escalating Dispute Over Ashram 'Encroachment' In Chhattisgarh's Balod
The controversy intensified after protesters breached barricades during a collectorate demonstration on June 1. Reports Danveer Sahu.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Balod: Tensions are increasing in Chhattisgarh's Balod district as the tribals under Sarv Adivasi Samaj have announced 'Sanrakshan Jatra' (Conservation rally) on June 20 over an ongoing dispute with Pateshwar Dham Ashram.
The tribal community alleges illegal construction, encroachment on forest land, and restricted access to traditional religious sites. The controversy intensified after protesters breached barricades during a collectorate demonstration on June 1.
Members of the Sarv Adivasi Samaj are alleging that the Ashram is carrying out large-scale construction without permission in a reserved forest area that falls under the provisions of the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.
Construction of a grand three-storey Maa Kaushalya Dham temple made from red sandstone sourced from Rajasthan is underway inside the Ashram complex.
The community alleges that access to a traditional tribal religious site has been blocked. According to tribal leaders, when a delegation attempted to visit the area for a physical inspection, police stopped them on the way.
Four years ago, a violent clash broke out between supporters of the Ashram and villagers during a tribal religious ceremony of animal sacrifice. The case is still pending in the court.
The latest controversy is about two tribal sacred sites located within the Ashram premises. One of them is at Jamdipath and another at a sacred pond. Tribal leaders have alleged that the pond has been reconstructed and has been altered from its traditional form. Additionally, access to the upper shrine has been mostly restricted.
“We worship nature and have our own traditions and beliefs. Unauthorised construction worth crores is taking place there, teak trees have been cut, and more than 12 acres of land have been encroached upon. We are only demanding access to our sacred site, but we are being stopped,” said Premlal Kunjam, a leader of the tribal community.
Local tribal woman Pratima Dugga alleged the administration is not listening to them. "We go into the forests to collect tendu leaves and for work. Our traditions are closely linked to these forests, but now we are afraid to go there," she said.
Baba Balak Das, a representative of the Ashram, declined to make any on-camera statement but maintained that Ashram priests remain neutral in such disputes. He said that his spiritual guru had been invited and settled in the area by tribal residents decades ago and that the temple is being built solely for the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.
Meanwhile, the administration remains tight-lipped over the standoff. As a result, the Sarv Adivasi Samaj has announced the Sanrakshan Jatra on June 20 and warned of a larger agitation if their demands are not addressed.
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