ETV Bharat / state

Tribals Announce Sanrakshan Jatra Amid Escalating Dispute Over Ashram 'Encroachment' In Chhattisgarh's Balod

While the tribal community continues its agitation, construction of a grand three-storey Maa Kaushalya Dham temple made from red sandstone sourced from Rajasthan is underway inside the ashram complex. ( ETV Bharat )

Balod: Tensions are increasing in Chhattisgarh's Balod district as the tribals under Sarv Adivasi Samaj have announced 'Sanrakshan Jatra' (Conservation rally) on June 20 over an ongoing dispute with Pateshwar Dham Ashram.

The tribal community alleges illegal construction, encroachment on forest land, and restricted access to traditional religious sites. The controversy intensified after protesters breached barricades during a collectorate demonstration on June 1.

Members of the Sarv Adivasi Samaj are alleging that the Ashram is carrying out large-scale construction without permission in a reserved forest area that falls under the provisions of the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

Construction of a grand three-storey Maa Kaushalya Dham temple made from red sandstone sourced from Rajasthan is underway inside the Ashram complex.

The community alleges that access to a traditional tribal religious site has been blocked. According to tribal leaders, when a delegation attempted to visit the area for a physical inspection, police stopped them on the way.

Four years ago, a violent clash broke out between supporters of the Ashram and villagers during a tribal religious ceremony of animal sacrifice. The case is still pending in the court.