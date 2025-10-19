ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Youth Trained By ITBP Crack SSC, Police Exams In Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least ten tribal youths from a remote village in Chhattisgarh have cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and state police constable exams after two years of coaching from soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) engaged in anti-Naxal operations.

According to officials, the achievement emerged from the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district, which borders Maharashtra and has long been affected by Naxal violence. “The achievement is a happy moment for the region and all of us, as it has been the worst-affected Naxal-hit. It also shares boundaries with Maharashtra’s Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Gadchiroli district and Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, Bastar, and Kanker districts,” they said.

ITBP’s Educational Initiative

About two years ago, the 27th ITBP Battalion, based at its Company Operating Base (COB) in Aundhi, around 200 km from Raipur, formed a group of local tribal youths and began providing physical training and career counselling.

The youths underwent rigorous training under ITBP instructors, clearing both the written and physical tests for the SSC and Chhattisgarh Police constable recruitment exams. The final merit list is awaited.