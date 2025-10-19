Tribal Youth Trained By ITBP Crack SSC, Police Exams In Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh
Ten tribal youths from Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-hit Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki clear SSC and police exams after two years of training and mentorship from ITBP soldiers.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Raipur: At least ten tribal youths from a remote village in Chhattisgarh have cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and state police constable exams after two years of coaching from soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) engaged in anti-Naxal operations.
According to officials, the achievement emerged from the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district, which borders Maharashtra and has long been affected by Naxal violence. “The achievement is a happy moment for the region and all of us, as it has been the worst-affected Naxal-hit. It also shares boundaries with Maharashtra’s Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Gadchiroli district and Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, Bastar, and Kanker districts,” they said.
ITBP’s Educational Initiative
About two years ago, the 27th ITBP Battalion, based at its Company Operating Base (COB) in Aundhi, around 200 km from Raipur, formed a group of local tribal youths and began providing physical training and career counselling.
Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGPructors, clearing both the written and physical tests for the SSC and Chhattisgarh Police constable recruitment exams. The final merit list is awaited.
Commanding Officer of the 27th ITBP Battalion, Vivek Kumar Pandey, and District Superintendent of Police Y.P. Singh felicitated the achievers at a public event in Aundhi on Saturday. “The achievement represents a major shift in the mindset of local youth in a region striving to overcome the shadow of left-wing extremism,” Pandey said.
The central government has set a target to eliminate Maoism from the country by March 2026.
In addition to coaching, ITBP personnel provided study materials, financial support, and logistical assistance. The successful candidates expressed gratitude for the force’s mentorship.
“The ITBP personnel held our hands and helped us achieve this success. They supported us so we could establish our place in society and serve the nation,” said Nayan Kumar Bansode, one of the achievers.
The district has witnessed several violent Naxal incidents, including a 2009 ambush that killed then-SP V.K. Choubey and 28 policemen. However, in recent years, the ITBP and local police have neutralised top Naxalite commanders through major encounters and surrenders, including the killing of senior leaders Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame in August.
Deployed in the region since 2009, the ITBP, primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, has also undertaken community development initiatives. It has established a veterinary field hospital and a healthcare centre, benefiting nearly 5,000 villagers in the past two years.
Read More