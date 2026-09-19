ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Women Of Odisha's Mayurbhanj Tap Into A New Source Of Livelihood Through Rubber Plantation

Like Baisakhi's family, for more than 200 tribal families from Khunta block of Mayurbhanj district, rubber plantation is a major livelihood option. The district whose agro-climatic condition is suitable for rubber plantation, is fast emerging as a major rubber-growing region in Odisha.

"We planted rubber more than a decade ago in 2013 on two acres of land, which was lying uncultivated. After 7-8 years the trees started producing latex and by processing it we are earning around Rs 2 lakh a year. Unlike any other seasonal crop it is a constant and dependable source of income for the family," Baisakhi (34) told ETV Bharat.

After years of waiting for the trees to mature, she is now getting a steady source of income from collecting latext from the rubber plants and processing them.

Bhubaneswar : For Baisakhi Singh, a tribal woman from Ghusuria Sahi in Mayurbhanj district, making cuts on rubber plants before sunrise and collecting latex after a couple of hours is part of daily routine.

Interestingly, majority of the workforce engaged in rubber farming and processing are women. Around 1,311 hectares area in Khunta block are under rubber cultivation since 2013 of which about 850 hectares have entered the production stage.

Instructors teach techniques to tap rubber at a village in Mayurbhanj (ETV Bharat)

The Rubber Board now plans to identify more pockets with suitable agro-climatic conditions for expanding plantations, with a particular focus on encouraging women-led rubber cultivation. "While rubber cultivation in Keralam has almost become saturated, the Rubber Board of India has been exploring rubber plantation in other states. A large area in north eastern states have been cultivated while plantation has also been done in PPP mode in these states. Areas along the eastern ghats in Odisha have huge potential for rubber plantation and more areas can be included," said H Priya Verma, Director of National Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam.

H Priya Verma, Director of National Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam presents a certificate to a participant (ETV Bharat)

Verma was in Mayurbhanj for a seven day long training programme for women rubber farmers on tapping. According to Rubber Board officials, rubber has a long gestation period as it starts producing latex after 7 to 8 years after plantation. However, once the trees starts producing, rubber can be a sustainable source of income for the next 30 to 35 years.

"Around 200 rubber plants are cultivated on one acre of land. Farmers can also do intercropping during the initial years. The Rubber Board is creating awareness among the tribal farmers to do more rubber cultivation. The board officials are providing technical guidance, training, and institutional support," said Saktikanta Satpathy, project manager of Rubber Board of India at Baripada Regional Office.

A woman taps into a rubber plant at a village in Mayurbhanj (ETV Bharat)

Odisha's average rubber productivity is around 1,300 kg per hectare per year, official sources said. "Families in villages were traditionally dependent on collecting forest produce for their livelihood or working as agriculture labourers. Many had no option but to migrate to other states in search of work. Paddy cultivation was not cost effective for many small or marginal farmers. Rubber offered them an alternative livelihood option. Women are also engaged in the collection and processing of latex while men can do other work," said Nandey Singh, president of Rubber Producers' Society which has 121 members in Kendugadi village of Mayurbhanj district.