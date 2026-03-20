ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman With 'Eclampsia' Taken To 'Tantric', Goes Into Coma; Bundelkhand Hospital Doctors Help Her Give Birth

Here, taking a calculated risk, doctors not only saved the woman's life but also successfully facilitated a normal delivery. Both the mother and her newborn are in good health, doctors said.

A tribal woman from Khurai village in Sagar district, who was suffering from epileptic-like seizures and bouts of unconsciousness during the ninth month of her pregnancy, was initially taken to a 'tantric'. However, with her situation deteriorating despite the tantric's methods, her family members finally brought her to Bundelkhand Medical College, where she was diagnosed with eclampsia, a life-threatening complication of pregnancy that usually occurs in the final trimester or postpartum.

Sagar: A yet another incident of medical complication due to occult practitioners was handled by Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, where doctors successfully helped a tribal woman in coma give birth. Doctors have once again urged people to avoid seeking treatment for illnesses from occult practitioners or faith healers.

According to doctors, many women experience symptoms of eclampsia during the final stages of their pregnancy but if left untreated, it can prove to be life-threatening. On the other hand, if a doctor is consulted promptly, the condition can be treated with relative ease. "In this condition, a woman experiences epilepsy-like seizures along with severe headache, abdominal pain, high blood pressure, and nausea . If this condition is not treated on time, it poses significant risks to both the mother and the unborn child," a doctor said.

Dr Sarvesh Jain, Head of the Department of Anesthesia at Bundelkhand Medical College said the woman was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on February 20. When doctors sought information from her family members, they claimed that both the woman and the child she was carrying were under the influence of an evil spirit, he said.

"The family members unhesitatingly explained that whenever a woman becomes pregnant, the unborn child often falls under the shadow of ghosts or spirits. Consequently, she goes on to suffer various ailments, including bouts of unconsciousness and severe headaches. They said the pregnant woman is taken to a 'tantric' and liquor and rooster are sacrificed as ritual and the patient is cured. However, this time, the tantric was unable to cure this woman and advised them to seek medical attention elsewhere so they came to the hospital," the doctor said.

Dr Jain said, "Woman came to the hospital in a comatose state. Two days later, while still in a coma, she gave birth to a baby through normal delivery. The baby was healthy, but the mother remained in coma. Consequently, the baby was shifted to the nursery, while we continued to provide treatment to the mother."

He said that the woman remained in coma for approximately 15 days. "During this critical period, she underwent dialysis five times, and it was only after administering five units of FFP (Fresh Frozen Plasma) that we were able to stabilise her condition. Under the guidance of Consultant-in-Charge Dr Ajay Singh, a team comprising Dr Ajmal, Dr Twinkle, and Dr Himani worked tirelessly to improve the woman's health, and she has now finally recovered," Dr Jain said.

"It has been observed that in rural areas, particularly in tribal regions, people initially attribute their illness to spirits and seek the help of occult practitioner or faith healers. Several rituals are performed and if the woman recovers, the occult practitioner receives all the accolades. However, when her condition deteriorates, she is brought to the hospital, where it becomes extremely challenging to save her. We once again request people to bring patients to the hospital directly instead of losing time in rituals or occult methods," Dr Jain said.