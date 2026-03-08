ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Refused Admission For Delivery At Govt Hospital In Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: A pregnant tribal woman was allegedly refused admission at Dahanu sub district hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar for delivery of Sunday.

The woman allegedly had to make the rounds of some other private facilities in the area. According to Shobha Machhi, anganwadi worker from Vadkun, the woman was taken to Dahanu Cottage Hospital but the staff there refused admission claiming a normal delivery was not possible for her. Shobha said she asked for an ambulance and was told that it would take two to three hours to get one. Therefore, out of desperation, she took the woman concerned to a private hospital. First, she took her to 'Seva Hospital'. There was no doctor available there either. Similar situation prevailed in 'Tiwari Hospital'. Finally, the woman was admitted to 'Shraddha Hospital'.

She was asked to go to other facilities, and the staff said it would take at least three hours for an ambulance to arrive, Machhi added. "I took her to two private hospitals but no doctors were available there. She was finally admitted to Shraddha Hospital here after three hours. How can a tribal woman afford the fees at private hospitals," Machhi said.