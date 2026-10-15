ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Opens School In Bengal's Asansol To Bring Dropouts Back To Education

Sanjali Soren teaches students at her study centre. ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: Sanjali Soren, a young woman from the tribal community of Palashdiha in Asansol of the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, is among those who — having triumphed in their own struggles — step forward to alleviate the hardships faced by others.

Once pushed to the brink of dropping out of school due to extreme financial constraints, Soren now helps many dropouts in the area return to education. To these young students, she is affectionately known as Sanjali Didimuni (Sanjali teacher).

Sanjali has passed Higher Secondary examinations and continues to pursue further studies. (ETV Bharat) With an ailing father at home and her mother working as a domestic helper, education was a luxury they could not afford. Like many other girls in her neighbourhood, Sanjali was forced to abandon her studies and work at stone crushers or brick kilns, risking a life lost in the darkness of child labour. Learning about her condition, Chandrashekhar Kundu, a social worker from Asansol, brought Sanjali into his home and encouraged her to pursue her education. Kundu did more than just help her return to school by providing for her daily needs — including food, clothing, books, and a school bag. Returning to the mainstream, she successfully passed the Higher Secondary examinations and continues to pursue further studies. Children feel more motivated here by studying in the tribal language. (ETV Bharat) "Sanjali’s father is ill, and her mother works as a domestic helper. Due to which, the family faces significant financial hardship. We supported her, and she successfully passed her Higher Secondary examinations. Later, she expressed a desire to start a school for the local children. We reached out to well-wishers, and with their help, we established the school," Kundu said.