Tribal Woman Opens School In Bengal's Asansol To Bring Dropouts Back To Education
Once forced to abandon her studies and work at stone crushers or brick kilns, Sanjali Soren instructs children in the vernacular language, reports Tarak Chattopadhyay.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Asansol: Sanjali Soren, a young woman from the tribal community of Palashdiha in Asansol of the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, is among those who — having triumphed in their own struggles — step forward to alleviate the hardships faced by others.
Once pushed to the brink of dropping out of school due to extreme financial constraints, Soren now helps many dropouts in the area return to education. To these young students, she is affectionately known as Sanjali Didimuni (Sanjali teacher).
With an ailing father at home and her mother working as a domestic helper, education was a luxury they could not afford. Like many other girls in her neighbourhood, Sanjali was forced to abandon her studies and work at stone crushers or brick kilns, risking a life lost in the darkness of child labour.
Learning about her condition, Chandrashekhar Kundu, a social worker from Asansol, brought Sanjali into his home and encouraged her to pursue her education.
Kundu did more than just help her return to school by providing for her daily needs — including food, clothing, books, and a school bag. Returning to the mainstream, she successfully passed the Higher Secondary examinations and continues to pursue further studies.
"Sanjali’s father is ill, and her mother works as a domestic helper. Due to which, the family faces significant financial hardship. We supported her, and she successfully passed her Higher Secondary examinations. Later, she expressed a desire to start a school for the local children. We reached out to well-wishers, and with their help, we established the school," Kundu said.
Having personally experienced the environment these children come from, she understands their reality all too well. Driven by the passion to bring them back to academics, she started a small coaching centre in the Katagaria area, specifically for children who have dropped out.
"I know the pain of a school dropout. All these children come from marginalised families, with their parents working as daily wage labourers. They often don't attend school and end up dropping out. I am trying to bring them back to the path of education. As I endured many hardships to complete my studies, I don't want these children to have to go through the same struggles," Sanjali said.
Despite returning to formal schools, many students continue to attend the centre, as they feel more motivated here by studying in the tribal language. As Sanjali is also an Adivasi and instructs in the Santhali language, it provides an incentive for the students to attend.
In this way, Sanjali has become an inspiring example in the Adivasi locality of Katagaria. Kundu hopes that other young women like her will pursue their own education and share the knowledge with others.
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