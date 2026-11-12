ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Killed, Body Mutilated In Jharkhand's Saraikela

Saraikela: A tribal woman was hacked to death and her body mutilated at the remote Jambro village under Kuchai police station in Jharkhand's Saraikela on Tuesday night. The victim's husband alleged that the accused killed his wife and dumped her body in front of his house before dismembering it and trying to cook some parts in a frying pan.

Police said, a local hockey tournament was held in the village and the victim had set up a 'handia' (a rice beer originating from the Indian subcontinent) stall at the venue. It is alleged that Palace Munda (54) of the village had 'handia' at the victim's stall and after a dispute forcibly took her to his house.

Meanwhile, when the victim did not return home till late at night, her husband became worried and went out in search of her. Later, the woman's mutilated body was recovered from near her home around midnight. The deceased's husband alleged that Palace brutalized his wife's body after killing her with a sharp weapon. He said Palace, after dismembering the body, tried to cook some parts on a frying pan at his house.

As news of the incident spread, anger swept through the village. The villagers acted swiftly and apprehended Palace and handed him over to police. Palace was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Vishnu Banra, National President of Adivasi Kolhan Seva, expressed deep grief over the incident and demanded that the accused be tried in a fast-track court to ensure a harsh punishment for him.

Meanwhile, Kuchai police station officer Ravindra Singh Munda said Palace was arrested by the Dalbhanga OP police and sent to jail. "The knife and axe used in the murder have been recovered from the accused," he said. On whether Palace tried to cook the victim's body parts, Munda said the matter is being investigated.