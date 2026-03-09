Tribal Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft In Chhattisgarh, Husband Among 4 Held
The accused assaulted the woman with a wooden rod and inserted it into her private parts, leaving her severely injured and she died on spot.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Jashpur: A woman was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. Four persons, including her husband were arrested, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Sanna area and surfaced on March 6.
On Friday, police received information about a woman's death under suspicious circumstances. The victim's brother informed police that his elder sister was found dead in her house. During inspection, police found blood stains on her body and serious injuries to her private parts.
Postmortem report stated that the death was caused due to severe injuries by a hard object. A murder case was registered at Sanna police station and an investigation was launched.
During investigation, it was revealed that the victim used to have arguments with her husband over his second wife. Also a couple of the neighborhood suspected that she practiced witchcraft and blamed her for being childless and their father's cancer, police said.
According to police, suspecting witchcraft, the victim's husband along with his second wife, and the couple conspired to kill her. The four went to a hut in the field and started consuming liquor. At that time, the victim was going in that direction towards the well to wash utensils. Her husband called her to the hut on the pretext of sharing a drink. Police told the accused allegedly assaulted her with a wooden stick and pushed it into her private parts, causing grievous injuries and she died on the spot.
"Initial probe revealed suspicion of witchcraft. Four persons have been accused of killing the woman. The accused have been sent to jail and further investigation is underway," Rakesh Patanwar, ASP Jashpur said.
After killing her, the accused brought the body home, placed it on the bed and covered it with a blanket to conceal the crime. Police have recovered the wooden stick used in the crime.
The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, and after collecting evidence, the police arrested them.
Also Read