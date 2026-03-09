ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft In Chhattisgarh, Husband Among 4 Held

Jashpur: A woman was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. Four persons, including her husband were arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sanna area and surfaced on March 6.

On Friday, police received information about a woman's death under suspicious circumstances. The victim's brother informed police that his elder sister was found dead in her house. During inspection, police found blood stains on her body and serious injuries to her private parts.

Postmortem report stated that the death was caused due to severe injuries by a hard object. A murder case was registered at Sanna police station and an investigation was launched.

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim used to have arguments with her husband over his second wife. Also a couple of the neighborhood suspected that she practiced witchcraft and blamed her for being childless and their father's cancer, police said.