Tribal Villagers Meet 'Majhi Sarkar' Representatives In Bengal's Bankura, Unwilling To Participate In SIR

Recently, three people, including a resident of Odisha, were arrested for fraud in the name of the Majhi Sarkar. Undeterred by this, three representatives of the 'Samajbad Antarrashtriya Majhi Sarkar Kisan Sainik Mahila Mandal' (Socialist International Majhi Government Farmer Soldier Women's Association), including Gita Murmu, a representative, arrived in Muchikata village of Ranibandh from Odisha on Tuesday morning. Wearing the special attire of the 'Majhi Sarkar', complete with caps and bows and arrows on their shoulders, they participated in a meeting that continued until late at night, discussing the activities. At the end of the meeting, the villagers reiterated their decision to remain firm in their refusal to fill out the SIR forms.

Allegations have surfaced that some people from Odisha are brainwashing these poor and illiterate tribal people in the name of 'Samajbad Antarrashtriya Majhi Sarkar' (Socialist International Majhi Government), which is why they are refusing to fill out the SIR forms.

These villagers held a meeting with representatives of the 'Majhi Sarkar', a parallel government, who came from Odisha. On the other hand, they are unwilling to hold discussions with prominent members of their own community. The 79 members from 22 tribal families in Jangalmahal claim that they already possess the identity cards of 'Majhi Sarkar' and therefore do not need to prove their Indian citizenship.

Ranibandh (Bankura): Thursday or December 11, was the last date to submit the enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. However, 79 people from tribal-dominated Muchikata and Bhedhuashol villages in Ranibandh block of Bankura are adamant not to fill out the forms.

"We are the original inhabitants of India. Therefore, we do not need separate identity cards from the government. One of our representatives from Odisha and two others from here have been arrested. These incidents had mentally broken the villagers. We have come to encourage them and have discussed various social issues," Murmu said.

Earlier, a total of 79 residents of Muchikata and Bhedhuashol villages, claiming to be members of the 'Majhi Sarkar', had refused to fill out the SIR forms. When the administration tried to explain the situation to them, they faced protests. Later, during the investigation, the police uncovered a fraud racket operating under the name of 'Majhi Sarkar' and arrested two people from Odisha and the Barikul area, and another from Bandwan for their involvement.

On Tuesday, about 15 representatives from the South Bankura branch of the All India Writers' Association, Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal, Adivasi Ekta Mancha, and other tribal intellectual groups visited various villages in Ranibandh to raise awareness among the villagers. Finding no one in Bhedhuashole, they reached Muchikata, where they saw villagers were already preparing for a meeting with representatives of 'Majhi Sarkar'. Despite repeated requests from the representatives of the tribal community, the villagers did not relent.

They proposed a joint meeting between the representatives of 'Majhi Sarkar' from Odisha and prominent figures of the tribal community. However, tribal leaders rejected this proposal, as they wanted to speak with the villagers separately. But the villagers did not agree. After a long wait, tribal leaders explained the importance of filling out the enumeration forms to the villagers.

Biswanath Sardar, a member of the Adivasi Ekta Mancha, said, "Some backward people in our Santal community have been instigated by others. After being brainwashed, they refused to fill out the SIR forms. They have been convinced in such a way that they are only listening to the 'Majhi Sarkar' from Odisha. Therefore, out of social responsibility, all leaders of the Ranibandh block committee of the Adivasi Ekta Mancha came to talk to them. But even after calling a meeting, they did not want to participate. So we warned them while standing on the road and appealed to them to fill out the SIR forms."

Chital Abdar, another member of the Adivasi Ekta Mancha, said, "We hope that after hearing us, they will fill out the SIR forms by the last date, so that their future is secured. We have conveyed the message that they should not go against democracy or the principles of India. They said they will discuss the matter among themselves. It is painful that we were humiliated even after going there on our own. This behaviour does not conform to the culture of the tribal community."