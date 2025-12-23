ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Sulia Yatra Begins With Mass Animal Sacrifices In Odisha's Balangir

Balangir: The famous Sulia Yatra of tribal communities kicked off on Tuesday, with the Sulia Peeth (a significant hilltop sacred site in the Balangir district of Odisha) turning festive with the sound of various musical instruments and gathering of thousands of devotees. As a large number of animals are sacrificed at the place, the police and district administration are vigilant to maintain law and order.

Sulia Buddha is worshipped by tribals to fulfil their wishes. It is believed that if one makes a wish at Manmohini Sulia, it gets fulfilled. When their wishes are fulfilled, the devotees offer incense sticks, coconuts and animals to the Sulia Buddha. On this occasion, people have been sacrificing thousands of animals and birds since morning.

As per prevailing customs, the tribal worshippers wearing siya leaves first worshipped the Sulia Buddha by filling a bamboo with rice and ghee. Then they worshipped the rising sun and invoked the Sulia Buddha. This year, lakhs of devotees from the state and outside the state have gathered here to offer their prayers to the Suliya Buddha.

This Sulia Yatra is held in Mirdha Pali, Ghatul, Chantipali, Kumaria, Khairguda and Kharlikini of Balangir. Among them, a huge crowd gathered at the main Sulia Peetha in Khairguda. Devotees Mali Bariha and Rajkishore Kuan, who came from outside, said, "We heard that Sulia Yatra was being held. We made the wish here earlier and have come here today for worship. We have been coming here every year."

BJD leader Surendra Singh Bhoi, who attended the yatra, said, "This yatra is world famous, as the tribal community has been celebrating it for long. The Suliya Buddha here fulfils everyone's wishes. I also come here every year and have come here this time too."