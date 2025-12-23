Tribal Sulia Yatra Begins With Mass Animal Sacrifices In Odisha's Balangir
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST
Balangir: The famous Sulia Yatra of tribal communities kicked off on Tuesday, with the Sulia Peeth (a significant hilltop sacred site in the Balangir district of Odisha) turning festive with the sound of various musical instruments and gathering of thousands of devotees. As a large number of animals are sacrificed at the place, the police and district administration are vigilant to maintain law and order.
Sulia Buddha is worshipped by tribals to fulfil their wishes. It is believed that if one makes a wish at Manmohini Sulia, it gets fulfilled. When their wishes are fulfilled, the devotees offer incense sticks, coconuts and animals to the Sulia Buddha. On this occasion, people have been sacrificing thousands of animals and birds since morning.
As per prevailing customs, the tribal worshippers wearing siya leaves first worshipped the Sulia Buddha by filling a bamboo with rice and ghee. Then they worshipped the rising sun and invoked the Sulia Buddha. This year, lakhs of devotees from the state and outside the state have gathered here to offer their prayers to the Suliya Buddha.
This Sulia Yatra is held in Mirdha Pali, Ghatul, Chantipali, Kumaria, Khairguda and Kharlikini of Balangir. Among them, a huge crowd gathered at the main Sulia Peetha in Khairguda. Devotees Mali Bariha and Rajkishore Kuan, who came from outside, said, "We heard that Sulia Yatra was being held. We made the wish here earlier and have come here today for worship. We have been coming here every year."
BJD leader Surendra Singh Bhoi, who attended the yatra, said, "This yatra is world famous, as the tribal community has been celebrating it for long. The Suliya Buddha here fulfils everyone's wishes. I also come here every year and have come here this time too."
Somnath Deheri, the worshipper of Sulia Peetha, said, "This yatra has been observed for more than 800 years. Sulia Buddha is our ancestor, who protects us and keeps us happy. So on the day of Suliya Yatra, we observe a fast and perform a secret puja in the morning. Then we offer rice to the rising sun and invoke our deity. Sulia Buddha enters the body of the baruyas and gives darshan to everyone and removes everyone's sorrows."
Yashavanti Meher, a devotee, said, "We heard about the Sulia Yatra since childhood. All our wishes are fulfilled here, and we come here every year and worship the deity with incense sticks and coconuts. This Sulia Maa has kept us all happy. So we have unwavering faith in her."
May Pradhani, a member of the organising committee, said, "This yatra has been celebrated since time immemorial. We are nature worshippers and worship according to tribal customs. Sulia Buddha is our protector. People keep faith and offer sacrifices here according to the ancestral tradition. Earlier, some groups opposed it, but the Honourable Supreme Court protected our rights and our tradition. After which, we are celebrating it with pomp."
Tribal researcher Dr Sudarshan Deep said, "I came here to express my devotion by playing our lost horn. This yatra is a living example of the ancestral tradition. It brings brotherhood among all."
Balangir SDPO Saroj Upadhay said, "Three platoons of police force supervised by five ICs, a DSP, and an ASP have been deployed for this yatra. This festival attracts a large number of devotees, and the number of sacrifices has reduced compared to last year."
