Tribal Mahakumbh Of Baneshwar Begins In Dungarpur
The fair sees the coming together of tribals from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Dungarpur (Rajasthan): The renowned Baneshwar Fair, which is known as the Mahakumbh of tribals, got off to a colourful start on Thursday at the Baneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. The event started with Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj of Baneshwar Dham hoisting the seven coloured flag at the Radha Krishna temple. A series of sporting and cultural activities will mark the festival. The main fair will be held on February 1, attracting lakhs of devotees.
The Fair saw a large crowd of devotees thronging the venue on the very first day. Thousands of devotees gathered at the Sabala, Valai and Beneshwar Dham. Devotees flocked to the various temples, including the Radha Krishna Temple, Shiva Temple, Brahmaji Temple and Valmiki Temple.
After hoisting the seven coloured flag, Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj said, “People from all walks of life have gathered to celebrate this 300-year-old event. This unity in diversity is the speciality of India. I pray to God to fulfil the aspirations of the devotees and to keep the unity of the people intact.”
The main event on Magh Purnima on February 1 will be marked by the palanquin procession of Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj. The procession will start from the Sabala Hari Temple and conclude 5 km away at Baneshwar Dham. Thousands of devotees will take a holy dip along with Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj at Baneshwar’s Abudar Ghat.
Large crowds are expected to gather for the Shahi Shan and the palanquin procession. Thousands of devotees will be arriving from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for the event.
Dungarpur Collector Ankit Kumar Singh disclosed that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Baneshwar Fair. Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at various locations from Sabla, Valai and Banswara culverts to the Baneshwar Dham. Fifty CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations throughout the Baneshwar Dham. These night vision cameras allow nighttime surveillance. Traffic personnel have also been deployed to manage the vehicle flow during the fair.
“Traditional sporting events will be organised during the fair. Cultural artists from the West Zone Cultural Centre will also be performing,” he said
Both the district administration and the Tourism Department will organize numerous cultural events. The Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department and the Sports Department will organize several sports competitions that will include athletics for men and women, along with sitoliya (seven stones) competition. archery, volleyball, tug-of-war, women's matka race, bhajan troupe and turban-tying competitions.