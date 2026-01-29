ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Mahakumbh Of Baneshwar Begins In Dungarpur

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): The renowned Baneshwar Fair, which is known as the Mahakumbh of tribals, got off to a colourful start on Thursday at the Baneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. The event started with Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj of Baneshwar Dham hoisting the seven coloured flag at the Radha Krishna temple. A series of sporting and cultural activities will mark the festival. The main fair will be held on February 1, attracting lakhs of devotees.

The Fair saw a large crowd of devotees thronging the venue on the very first day. Thousands of devotees gathered at the Sabala, Valai and Beneshwar Dham. Devotees flocked to the various temples, including the Radha Krishna Temple, Shiva Temple, Brahmaji Temple and Valmiki Temple.

After hoisting the seven coloured flag, Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj said, “People from all walks of life have gathered to celebrate this 300-year-old event. This unity in diversity is the speciality of India. I pray to God to fulfil the aspirations of the devotees and to keep the unity of the people intact.”

The main event on Magh Purnima on February 1 will be marked by the palanquin procession of Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj. The procession will start from the Sabala Hari Temple and conclude 5 km away at Baneshwar Dham. Thousands of devotees will take a holy dip along with Mahant Achyutananda Maharaj at Baneshwar’s Abudar Ghat.