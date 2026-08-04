Tribal Heritage Gets National Spotlight: Why President Murmu's Visit To Odisha’s Taptapani Hot Spring In Ganjam Matters
Taptapani is not just a tourist attraction but home to sacred shrine of Maa Kandhuni Devi, worshipped by tribal communities, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Berhampur: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha’s Taptapani hot spring on August 4, a centuries-old destination revered for its steaming sulphur springs and tribal faith, has marked a new chapter in the state’s tourism story. Now expected to receive unprecedented national attention, locals believe her visit could place Taptapani firmly on India’s tourism map and introduce its unique heritage to the world.
Situated amid the forested hills on the Ganjam-Gajapati border, Taptapani is not just a tourist attraction but home to the sacred shrine of Maa Kandhuni Devi, worshipped for generations by tribal communities and believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes.
The President visited the tourist destination on Tuesday, offered prayers at the shrine and took a ceremonial dip in the naturally heated spring.
Located in T. Gobindpur Gram Panchayat under Sanakhemundi tehsil of Ganjam district, Taptapani is surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills. Its most striking feature is the continuous flow of naturally heated water emerging from beneath the rocks.
Scientists attribute the phenomenon to the presence of sulphur and other minerals dissolved in the water. However, locals believe the spring possesses medicinal properties, especially for certain skin ailments, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. Alongside the scientific explanation, local faith remains equally strong. Devotees believe that a dip in the sacred waters after offering prayers to Maa Kandhuni Devi brings blessings, fulfils wishes and, according to local belief, even helps childless couples conceive.
At the centre of the spring lies a naturally occurring stone formation worshipped as Maa Kandhuni Devi. Tribal communities have revered the deity for centuries, making the shrine one of Odisha’s important centres of indigenous spiritual tradition.
According to local historians and temple traditions, Taptapani has been revered since ancient times. The shrine was originally a tribal Shakti Peetha where Kondh tribes worshipped the deity. Around the 1940s and 1950s, a shrine dedicated to Lord Neelakantheswar (Shiva) was also established near the hot spring, creating a rare confluence of tribal and mainstream Hindu worship.
A bathing tank was constructed in 1978 to enable pilgrims to take a dip in the hot spring.
The site today offers more than religious significance. Visitors can also explore the Neelakantheswar temple, stay at nearby tourist resorts and visit a deer park located close to the shrine.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, priest Prashant Kumar Jani recalled how his family became associated with the shrine. “I have been performing worship here since childhood. Long ago, this entire area was covered with dense forests and hills. One morning, my grandfather while collecting firewood, noticed steam rising from the hillside. He believed it marked the manifestation of the Goddess. Since then, people have seen hot water flowing from the spring, and our family has continued the worship generation after generation,” he explained.
Speaking about the origin of the deity’s name, he added, “The Kondh tribal community worshipped the deity here from ancient times. That is why the Goddess came to be known as Maa Kandhuni.”
A woman from nearby Belagada village said the shrine remains the spiritual centre of the region. “Whatever wish devotees make before Maa Kandhuni is fulfilled. She is the presiding deity of the tribal community, but people from all faiths come here,” she said.
Temple committee member Hrushikesh Dalei said the President’s visit has filled the area with excitement. “Taptapani is a famous tourist destination. People believe that prayers offered to Maa are answered, which is why thousands of devotees visit throughout the year. Many also come because bathing in the hot spring is believed to provide relief from skin diseases,” he said, expressing happiness about the President’s visit.
Locals believe President Murmu’s visit will help develop Taptapani into an international tourist destination.
Tourist Gobinda Adhikari from Kolkata described his experience at the spring as unforgettable. “We came to see the hot spring and offer prayers to the Goddess. The surroundings are scenic. People believe the hot water has healing properties, but what amazes me most is that no one really knows where this naturally heated water comes from,” he said.
Taptapani has witnessed renewed infrastructure development in recent years. While the previous state government reportedly sanctioned Rs 3 crore for improving the tourist destination, the present government has approved projects worth Rs 12 crore for further development of the area. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida had earlier laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure works, many of which are currently underway.
With President Murmu’s visit expected to draw national attention, residents hope the destination’s unique blend of geology, tribal heritage and spiritual significance will finally receive the recognition it deserves.
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