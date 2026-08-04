ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Heritage Gets National Spotlight: Why President Murmu's Visit To Odisha’s Taptapani Hot Spring In Ganjam Matters

At the centre of the spring lies a naturally occurring stone formation worshipped as Maa Kandhuni Devi ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha’s Taptapani hot spring on August 4, a centuries-old destination revered for its steaming sulphur springs and tribal faith, has marked a new chapter in the state’s tourism story. Now expected to receive unprecedented national attention, locals believe her visit could place Taptapani firmly on India’s tourism map and introduce its unique heritage to the world. Situated amid the forested hills on the Ganjam-Gajapati border, Taptapani is not just a tourist attraction but home to the sacred shrine of Maa Kandhuni Devi, worshipped for generations by tribal communities and believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes. Maa Kandhuni Devi temple (ETV Bharat) The President visited the tourist destination on Tuesday, offered prayers at the shrine and took a ceremonial dip in the naturally heated spring. Located in T. Gobindpur Gram Panchayat under Sanakhemundi tehsil of Ganjam district, Taptapani is surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills. Its most striking feature is the continuous flow of naturally heated water emerging from beneath the rocks. Maa Kandhuni Devi (ETV Bharat) Scientists attribute the phenomenon to the presence of sulphur and other minerals dissolved in the water. However, locals believe the spring possesses medicinal properties, especially for certain skin ailments, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. Alongside the scientific explanation, local faith remains equally strong. Devotees believe that a dip in the sacred waters after offering prayers to Maa Kandhuni Devi brings blessings, fulfils wishes and, according to local belief, even helps childless couples conceive. At the centre of the spring lies a naturally occurring stone formation worshipped as Maa Kandhuni Devi. Tribal communities have revered the deity for centuries, making the shrine one of Odisha’s important centres of indigenous spiritual tradition. Taptapani Hot Spring In Ganjam (ETV Bharat)