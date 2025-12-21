ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Girl Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh, Probe Underway

Kawardha: A girl from the Baiga tribe, who reportedly fell ill in her hostel, died a day after being discharged from the hospital in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday, police said.

Family members have alleged that the hostel management's negligence led to their daughter's death. They said that they received a call from the hostel on Saturday informing them that their daughter was unwell. The family hurriedly reached the hostel but were informed that the girl had been taken to the hospital.

The girl, a student of class 6, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday itself and she returned to her hostel. Since winter vacations are scheduled to start from next week, the family brought her home. However, her condition suddenly deteriorated at home and she was rushed back to the hospital, where she died during treatment.