Tribal Girl Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh, Probe Underway
Police said investigations are underway and the postmortem report will determine the actual cause of the girl's death.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Kawardha: A girl from the Baiga tribe, who reportedly fell ill in her hostel, died a day after being discharged from the hospital in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday, police said.
Family members have alleged that the hostel management's negligence led to their daughter's death. They said that they received a call from the hostel on Saturday informing them that their daughter was unwell. The family hurriedly reached the hostel but were informed that the girl had been taken to the hospital.
The girl, a student of class 6, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday itself and she returned to her hostel. Since winter vacations are scheduled to start from next week, the family brought her home. However, her condition suddenly deteriorated at home and she was rushed back to the hospital, where she died during treatment.
The sudden death has left family members in shock, unable to understand what actually happened to their child. They asked why the hospital had discharged her a day ago if she had not fully recovered.
A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kukdoor police station and the body has been sent for postmortem, an official said.
L P Patel, commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department, said, "On Saturday, a girl from class 6 suddenly fell ill in the hostel. The warden took her to the hospital and after primary treatment, she was discharged. Due to winter vacation, her family took her home. In the evening, her condition worsened and her family brought her to the hospital but she died during treatment. Nodal officers were sent to the scene last night, and I am going there now. The cause of death will be clear only after investigation."
Also Read