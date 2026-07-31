ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Families In Jammu Hope To Get Forest Land Back After New Govt Directive

Jammu: A day after the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) directed deputy commissioners not to evict Scheduled Tribe (ST) families or traditional forest dwellers from forest land until the verification of their claims, residents of Raika Bandi in the Sidhra area of Jammu expressed hope that they may get their land back.

In an official circular, the government reiterates that families must apply for recognition and verification of their forest land under the 2006 Forest Rights Act (FRA). Upon verification against old records, verified families will be restored to their land and provided rehabilitation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Forest, Tribal Affairs, and PHE Minister Javed Ahmed Rana stated that the circular clearly directs officials not to evict any ST community members or forest dwellers from forest land until verification is complete.

“As for the people of the Raika Bandi area, the action taken against them was illegal. They can now apply for recognition and verification, and after following the procedure under the FRA, they will be rehabilitated and compensated if their land occupation is verified,” the minister said.

The circular will apply to all the traditional forest dwellers and people of the ST community who have occupation of forest land as per the FRA. “No member of a forest-dwelling ST or other traditional forest dweller shall be evicted or removed from the forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete,” it added.

The circular states that in rural areas, Gram Sabhas, and in urban areas, ward committees will receive and verify claims, prepare maps, and forward recommendations to the Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC). Those dissatisfied with the findings can appeal first before the SDLC and then the District Level Committee (DLC).