ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Community In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra Stares At Industrial Displacement

Locals near the bank of the Renuka River, which carries fly-ash laden water. ( ETV Bharat )

Sonbhadra: The very soil that yielded coal, stone, and electricity is also home to the rightful heirs of this land — the local tribal community, which is now forced to live amidst toxic water and smoke.

The irony is stark. While nature has bestowed the priceless gift of 50% forest cover on Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, the indigenous inhabitants stare at imminent industrial displacement. Despite persistent efforts, the administration has failed to shield them from the adverse impact of pollution.

Sonbhadra generates approximately 15,000 megawatts of electricity, supplying the entire nation. However, the fly ash from thermal power plants is a primary source of pollution.

In the Obra region, ash-laden wastewater from the ash dam of the 2,320MW Obra project is continuously discharged into the Renuka River, ruining agricultural lands in riparian villages. A thick layer of ash accumulates along the riverbanks, rendering them barren.

Although villagers lodged numerous complaints, no concrete action has been taken. "We have sought data on fly ash from the power companies. But it has not yet been made available," RK Singh, regional officer of the state pollution control board, said.

Pollution is not the only issue, as the residents are also caught in a web of government regulations concerning land rights. Tribal communities occupying forest land before December 13, 2005, must prove their possession to secure a forest rights lease.

Furthermore, non-tribal residents who have lived on forest land for generations must provide proof of residence spanning three generations prior to that same cutoff date.