Tribal Community In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra Stares At Industrial Displacement
Fly ash from thermal power projects is getting deposited on riverbanks, rendering agricultural lands barren. Residents are also caught in a web of land rights.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Sonbhadra: The very soil that yielded coal, stone, and electricity is also home to the rightful heirs of this land — the local tribal community, which is now forced to live amidst toxic water and smoke.
The irony is stark. While nature has bestowed the priceless gift of 50% forest cover on Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, the indigenous inhabitants stare at imminent industrial displacement. Despite persistent efforts, the administration has failed to shield them from the adverse impact of pollution.
Sonbhadra generates approximately 15,000 megawatts of electricity, supplying the entire nation. However, the fly ash from thermal power plants is a primary source of pollution.
In the Obra region, ash-laden wastewater from the ash dam of the 2,320MW Obra project is continuously discharged into the Renuka River, ruining agricultural lands in riparian villages. A thick layer of ash accumulates along the riverbanks, rendering them barren.
Although villagers lodged numerous complaints, no concrete action has been taken. "We have sought data on fly ash from the power companies. But it has not yet been made available," RK Singh, regional officer of the state pollution control board, said.
Pollution is not the only issue, as the residents are also caught in a web of government regulations concerning land rights. Tribal communities occupying forest land before December 13, 2005, must prove their possession to secure a forest rights lease.
Furthermore, non-tribal residents who have lived on forest land for generations must provide proof of residence spanning three generations prior to that same cutoff date.
The administration maintains that many of the rejected claims were turned down because the applicants already possessed agricultural or revenue land.
Even after securing land leases under forest rights, the indigenous tribal communities of Sonbhadra are worried about the threat of displacement. In the Chatra block, Gond, Kharwar, and Baiga tribals were allotted forest rights leases in 2017. However, they now face the looming threat of being displaced due to the proposed Vindhya Expressway.
Ineligible for displacement compensation under current legal procedures, the tribals are now prepared for a decisive confrontation, declaring that they will not relinquish their land under any circumstances.
"About 198 families from Sodha Gram Panchayat are facing displacement. Although we received forest rights leases, the revenue department withheld the Khatauni (official land record). After we appealed to the court and the district administration finally issued the records, we found a discrepancy. Instead of the land we have inhabited for generations, the records allocate us a different plot number. This means we will be displaced from our actual land and forced to abandon our ancestral property," Ramkaran, a resident, said.
Numerous industrial projects are coming up in Sonbhadra. Far from benefiting, local tribals are finding themselves in distress due to these very projects and are forced to run from pillar to post seeking justice.
"I have received information regarding this matter. The revenue department will conduct a thorough inquiry so that the facts can be brought to light," additional district magistrate Ramesh Chandra Yadav said.
Tribals, who typically avoid complex legal wrangling, are now compelled to take to the streets and endure hardships in the fight for their rights. They are forced to plead for help to protect their land and the clean air.
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