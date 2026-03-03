ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Community In Bengal's Asansol Celebrates Baha Festival With Water, Flower Petals

No artificial colour is used in the festival, as they apply water and flower petals to each other. The villagers of Haramdihi in Rangapara under Hirapur block are known for such a festival. The mud houses of the entire village have been painted with natural colours, flowers and garlands. In the middle of it, tribal men and women are dancing to the tune of the dhamsa-madal or the traditional instrument. Simultaneously, they are expressing unbridled joy by pouring water on each other.

Asansol: The livelihood of tribals revolves around three basic elements — water, forest and land. While the rest of the country celebrates Holi or Dol Yatra in West Bengal, the tribal community in West Bengal's Asansol organises the 'Baha' festival by worshipping and rejoicing with nature.

Baha is celebrated by the tribal community on the day of Holi or Dol Yatra for years. Motilal Soren, a resident of Haramdihi village, said, "This festival has nothing to do with Dol or Holi. It is a three-day festival of the tribals. On the first day, we prepare a place for god. Along with that, male members of the family go to the forest and collect the flower seeds and immerse them in water. On the second day, the water is used in the worship of the god. After that, our religious guru brings the water to every house for playing with it on the third day."

Male members of the tribal community play dhamsa madals during Baha (ETV Bharat)

Soren said there is dancing and singing in joy in one hand, and water and flower petals are poured on each other's heads on the other. "However, this water can be poured only on the heads of those with whom we have a happy relationship, with whom we crack jokes. They can be grandfather and grandson, son-in-law and brother-in-law and sister-in-law. As soon as the water is poured, we pay respect to each other," he added.

Soren rued that nature is being destroyed daily. "While everyone talks about planting saplings, we say save trees, as they will grow by nature's own laws. Trees must be kept alive. Through the Baha festival, we talk about saving nature. If nature is not saved, this world will not survive," he added.

Women pour water on a fellow woman in Haramdihi village (ETV Bharat)

Another resident said, "We do not use any artificial colours in this festival and celebrate by smearing each other with water and flower petals. Relatives visit our homes during this festival. We spend these three days happily dancing, singing, eating and drinking in the bond of kinship."