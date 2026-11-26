ETV Bharat / state

Tribal College Student Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Hostel's Bathroom In Telangana

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Mahabubabad: A 19-year-old student of a tribal welfare residential women's degree college in Telangana's Mahabubabad district delivered a baby in the hostel's bathroom on Wednesday, police said. However, the baby did not survive, they added.

The girl, a resident of Mandal in Khammam district, enrolled in the first year of the women’s degree college in the district headquarters four months ago. She was residing in the institution's hostel.

According to police, she was already pregnant at the time of admission and had managed to keep her condition hidden from her classmates, faculty, and welfare officials. On Wednesday morning, some students discovered the stillborn baby in the bathroom and alerted the college principal.