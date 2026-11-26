Tribal College Student Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Hostel's Bathroom In Telangana
A student who hid her pregnancy, delivered a baby in the hostel's bathroom before confessing to faculty members during questioning.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Mahabubabad: A 19-year-old student of a tribal welfare residential women's degree college in Telangana's Mahabubabad district delivered a baby in the hostel's bathroom on Wednesday, police said. However, the baby did not survive, they added.
The girl, a resident of Mandal in Khammam district, enrolled in the first year of the women’s degree college in the district headquarters four months ago. She was residing in the institution's hostel.
According to police, she was already pregnant at the time of admission and had managed to keep her condition hidden from her classmates, faculty, and welfare officials.
On Wednesday morning, some students discovered the stillborn baby in the bathroom and alerted the college principal.
Police said when faculty members questioned two students, who were attempting to leave for home, one of them admitted to having given birth to a baby boy. However, the baby was found dead.
The college authorities immediately informed the student’s family, child welfare officials, and the police. Officials and local police arrived at the college and questioned the student.
Mahabubabad Circle Inspector (CI) Raghupathi Reddy said that the student's statement has been recorded and a Zero FIR registered in this connection. The body of the infant has been sent to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, Reddy said.
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