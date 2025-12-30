ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Children Will Now Have Option To Register Religion Under 'Other' Category In DAHAR Survey

Ranchi: Tribal children from Jharkhand will now be able to list their religion under the ‘Other’ column that has been added to the DAHAR (Digital Habitation Mapping and Real Time Monitoring) 2.0 survey. The change has been made after objections were raised by Adivasi groups over the exclusion of tribal religious identities from the data collection process.

The DAHAR 2.0 survey is being conducted by the Jharkhand Education Project Council under the Samagra Shiksha framework to prepare the annual work plan and budget for school education by mapping enrolment and dropout data of children aged between three and 18 years.

With the amendment, tribal children who do not identify with Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain or Buddhist religions will now be able to register their identity as Sarna or tribal religion.

Until now, the survey form had only six options under the religion category, which had led to opposition from tribal groups that stated that this was affecting the actual enumeration of tribal children since their religious and cultural identities were not being captured in government data.

Following repeated objections and demands, the Education Department activated the 'Other' column on the portal from December 11, 2025. Schools have been instructed to make entries according to the revised format during the survey.