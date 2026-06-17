Tribal Boy Beaten Up Over Father's Unpaid Debt In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram
The victim's father had availed a loan of Rs 50,000 and as he could not repay it, the accused beat up his son.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Villupuram: A 15-year-old tribal boy was thrashed with a slipper and his mouth slashed with a blade in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram over a debt owed by his father.
Police have arrested the accused, identified as Prabhakaran, a brick kiln owner from Chellankuppam area for beating up the kid. Sources said, Prabhakaran had lent Rs 50,000 to the victim's father, belonging to the Irular community and hailing from Siruvalai village near Kedar in Villupuram district.
The victim's father and his mother had been working at Prabhakaran's brick kiln and the couple reportedly returned to their native village even as they had not repaid Prabhakaran in full. Although Prabhakaran repeatedly demanded the money back, the victim's father allegedly failed to return it.
Two days ago, Prabhakaran reportedly visited the victim's father, verbally abused him severely, and issued threats. The victim's father explained that due to his family's financial situation, he could not repay the money immediately but promised to do so within a few days.
However, Prabhakaran allegedly insisted on immediate repayment and on Tuesday morning intercepted the victim while he was on his way to school and assaulted him at a secluded spot.
The victim was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyambakkam, Villupuram and is undergoing treatment. The victim told the police that the accused beat him with a slipper after he was gagged. He said he was also hit on his abdomen and back and his mouth was slashed with a blade.
The victim's father lodged a complaint regarding the assault at the Kedar police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested Prabhakaran. Police said hunt is on for another accused who is at large.
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