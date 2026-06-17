ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Boy Beaten Up Over Father's Unpaid Debt In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Villupuram: A 15-year-old tribal boy was thrashed with a slipper and his mouth slashed with a blade in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram over a debt owed by his father.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Prabhakaran, a brick kiln owner from Chellankuppam area for beating up the kid. Sources said, Prabhakaran had lent Rs 50,000 to the victim's father, belonging to the Irular community and hailing from Siruvalai village near Kedar in Villupuram district.

The victim's father and his mother had been working at Prabhakaran's brick kiln and the couple reportedly returned to their native village even as they had not repaid Prabhakaran in full. Although Prabhakaran repeatedly demanded the money back, the victim's father allegedly failed to return it.

Two days ago, Prabhakaran reportedly visited the victim's father, verbally abused him severely, and issued threats. The victim's father explained that due to his family's financial situation, he could not repay the money immediately but promised to do so within a few days.