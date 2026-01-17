Tribal Bodies Call For Jharkhand Bandh Today Against Murder Of Soma Munda
Munda, who had contested the 2024 assembly election, was murdered on Jan 7 over a land dispute.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Khunti: Various tribal organizations have called for a one-day Jharkhand bandh on Saturday to demand the arrest of culprits in the murder of tribal leader Soma Munda earlier this month.
Anticipating a widespread impact of the shutdown in Khunti district, the district administration is on high alert and has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order.
In view of the Jharkhand bandh, the district administration has deployed a total of 42 magistrates in all blocks, including the Khunti district headquarters. According to the order issued by the SDO office, magistrates have been deployed at Hutur, Birhu, Pipratoli, Shimbukel, Serengdih, the bus stand, Upper Chowk, Lower Chowk, Tamar Mod, Bagdu Chowk, Karra Road, Chukru Mod, and the Shraddha program venue in Khunti Sadar block.
In addition, administrative surveillance will be maintained at Neel Factory, Kunjla Mod, Dudri Chowk, Murhu Bazaar, Soyko Chowk, and Binda Chowk in Murhu block. In Karra block, magistrates have been deployed at Karra Chowk, Kasira, Udikel, Kachchabari, near Karra railway station and railway crossing, Govindpur, Kainchi Mod, and Lodhma.
Late last evening, a torchlight procession was taken out in Khunti town in which a large number of people participated. During the procession, appeals were made to make the shutdown successful, and slogans were raised against the police and administration. The protesters warned of intensifying the agitation if the accused in the Soma Munda murder case are not arrested soon.
Munda, who had also contested the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections from the Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket, was murdered by assailants on January 7, 2026 over a land dispute. SP Manish Toppo recently said that seven people, including the main accused, have been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab two shooters and some other people involved in the crime.