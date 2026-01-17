ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Bodies Call For Jharkhand Bandh Today Against Murder Of Soma Munda

Khunti: Various tribal organizations have called for a one-day Jharkhand bandh on Saturday to demand the arrest of culprits in the murder of tribal leader Soma Munda earlier this month.

Anticipating a widespread impact of the shutdown in Khunti district, the district administration is on high alert and has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order.

In view of the Jharkhand bandh, the district administration has deployed a total of 42 magistrates in all blocks, including the Khunti district headquarters. According to the order issued by the SDO office, magistrates have been deployed at Hutur, Birhu, Pipratoli, Shimbukel, Serengdih, the bus stand, Upper Chowk, Lower Chowk, Tamar Mod, Bagdu Chowk, Karra Road, Chukru Mod, and the Shraddha program venue in Khunti Sadar block.