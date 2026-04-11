ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Block Of Jabalpur Sets An Example By Paying Highest Property Tax In Rural Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: At a time when one often gets to read or hear about people resorting to tax evasion, a tribal block in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh has set an example by paying the highest amount of property tax among the rural areas of the state. Kundam is both a village and block headquarters in Jabalpur district.

Kundam defines the success of the idea of ​​self-reliant Panchayats that was envisioned in the 73rd Constitutional Amendment of 1992. This amendment came into effect on April 24, 1993 and granted constitutional status to Panchayats and incorporated Gram Sabhas into the Panchayati Raj system. Efforts to achieve self-reliant Panchayats in Madhya Pradesh picked up in 2022 with the imparting of training to Panchayati Raj institution employees across the state.

The amendment empowered the Gram Panchayats to collect 12 types of taxes within their territories on the basis of local services. Observers say that since the Panchayati Raj envisages a village government, the latter can function only if it has its own income and expenses.

The Sarpanch, Secretary and other Panchayat employees aren't actually state government officials but village government officials. If they have their own tax collection system, there's no questioning how the money is spent within the Panchayat as long as there's no corruption. However, this self-sufficiency can only be achieved if the Panchayat generates its own funds. The Panchayat can also have its own budget which can be spent in accordance with its wishes.

When Panchayat elections were held in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Panchayats became empowered to collect their own taxes on the lines of Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils. Although these taxes are not mandatory, the Panchayats have the authority to collect them. The process of collecting taxes was initiated throughout the state through the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jabalpur District Panchayat, Abhishek Gehlot disclosed, “According to the Madhya Pradesh government's Panchayat Darpan portal, only 65,000 people in the entire state have paid tax on rural property. The total amounts to approximately Rs 3.5 crore.”