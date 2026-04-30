ETV Bharat / state

Trend Of Renaming Rolls Into Bihar With New BJP-Led Govt

Patna: With the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led government firmly ensconced in Bihar, the trend of renaming institutions and places has rolled in just like in other states ruled by the party.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday evening decided to drop the name of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from the zoo and a dairy technology institute in Patna. The move has led to condemnation from the Opposition.

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park will now be known as the ‘Patna Zoo’, while the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology (SGIDT) has been renamed the Bihar State Institute of Dairy Technology.

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park Management and Development Society, which takes care of the zoo, has also been renamed the Patna Zoo Management and Development Society.

Spread across 153 acres and presently housing animals of 110 species, the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park was established in 1973. With its diverse flora and fauna, it is considered one of the best zoos in the country.